Germany's Henkel raises 2022 organic sales growth outlook

The chemical and consumer goods company now expects organic sales growth of between 5.5% and 7.5% from a previous range of 4.5% to 6.5%, Henkel said on its Capital Markets Day.

The company had also raised its 2022 organic sales outlook in August on the back of a sales boost during the first half.

"In view of the continued strong sales growth in Adhesive Technologies, today we have updated the outlook for fiscal 2022 for both the Adhesive Technologies business unit and the Henkel Group," said Henkel Chief Executive Carsten Knobel.

Sales targets for its cosmetics and detergents business remain unchanged.

Henkel is currently undergoing a restructuring, with Knobel merging the cosmetics business with the detergents division.

