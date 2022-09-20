Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  News
  Summary
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-09-19 am EDT
62.30 EUR   -0.32%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany's Henkel raises 2022 organic sales growth outlook

09/20/2022 | 02:10am EDT
Illustration shows Henkel logo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Henkel raised its 2022 outlook for organic sales based on strong sales growth in its adhesives unit, the company said on Tuesday.

The chemical and consumer goods company now expects organic sales growth of between 5.5% and 7.5% from a previous range of 4.5% to 6.5%, Henkel said on its Capital Markets Day.

The company had also raised its 2022 organic sales outlook in August on the back of a sales boost during the first half.

"In view of the continued strong sales growth in Adhesive Technologies, today we have updated the outlook for fiscal 2022 for both the Adhesive Technologies business unit and the Henkel Group," said Henkel Chief Executive Carsten Knobel.

Sales targets for its cosmetics and detergents business remain unchanged.

Henkel is currently undergoing a restructuring, with Knobel merging the cosmetics business with the detergents division.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Financials
Sales 2022 21 789 M 21 811 M 21 811 M
Net income 2022 1 183 M 1 184 M 1 184 M
Net Debt 2022 1 223 M 1 225 M 1 225 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 2,99%
Capitalization 25 914 M 25 940 M 25 940 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 51 800
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 62,30 €
Average target price 67,88 €
Spread / Average Target 8,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Knobel Chairman-Management Board
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Simone Bagel-Trah Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kuehn Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-12.43%25 940
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-23.60%3 290
SHANDONG DONGYUE ORGANOSILICON MATERIALS CO., LTD.-21.94%2 444
LINTEC CORPORATION-12.22%1 104
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.-8.20%1 047
CHENGDU GUIBAO SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-15.43%951