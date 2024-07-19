Henkel AG & Co KGaA formerly known as Henkel Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is a Germany-based company. The Company is engaged in the consumer and industrial business, operating in two segments: Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands. It operates in the regions of Europe, IMEA (India, Middle East, Africa), North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The Company's Adhesive Technologies business segment covers adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, providing solutions for Mobility & Electronics, Packaging & Consumer Goods and Craftsmen, Construction & Professional under brands such as Loctite, Bonderite, Aquence and Technomelt. The Consumer Brands business segment focuses on the two global categories Laundry & Home Care and Hair. In this segment, the Company offers branded consumer goods in laundry and home care products and hair care, it also operates in hair professional business. Its portfolio includes brands such as Persil, Schwarzkopf, Dial, Purex, got2b and Palette.

Sector Specialty Chemicals