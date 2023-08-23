HENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein maintains a Sell rating
Today at 04:56 am
Share
The analyst from Bernstein, Bruno Monteyne, maintains his advice to sell. The target price remains set at EUR 59.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05:35:45 2023-08-23 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|72.09 EUR
|+0.15%
|+4.53%
|+10.70%
|10:56am
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein maintains a Sell rating
|MD
|Aug. 19
|HENKEL : Second semester may beat the first
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein maintains a Sell rating
|MD
|HENKEL : Second semester may beat the first
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein gives a Sell rating
|MD
|Henkel Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|Rogers Names New Chief Technology Officer
|MT
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein sets new Sell rating
|MD
|Barclays raises target for Henkel to 72 euros - 'Equal Weight'
|DP
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : Barclays remains Neutral
|MD
|HENKEL : Strong confidence in the second semester
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
|MD
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : Deutsche Bank maintains a Sell rating
|MD
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
|MD
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : Goldman Sachs keeps a Sell rating
|MD
|Berenberg raises Henkel to 'Hold' and target to 69 euros
|DP
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : Berenberg Upgrades to Neutral
|MD
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : UBS remains Neutral
|MD
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
|MD
|Russian businessman Tavrin scoops up part of Melon Fashion Group's chains
|RE
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
|MD
|Dpa-AFX Overview: CORPORATE NEWS as of 10.08.2023 - 15.15 hrs.
|DP
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
|MD
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
|MD
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : Barclays remains Neutral
|MD
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+10.95%
|30 818 M $
|-4.16%
|3 698 M $
|-13.10%
|1 581 M $
|+7.15%
|1 073 M $
|+25.63%
|1 039 M $
|+9.49%
|1 032 M $
|0.00%
|858 M $
|+4.26%
|846 M $
|-13.97%
|781 M $
|+37.97%
|769 M $