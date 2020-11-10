Log in
HEN3
DE0006048432
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
(HEN3)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
11/10 04:52:28 am
93.41
EUR
+1.40%
04:43a
HENKEL VORZUEGE
: Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
04:40a
HENKEL VORZUEGE
: Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
04:40a
HENKEL VORZUEGE
: Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations
Bernstein is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 85.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
All news about HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
04:43a
HENKEL VORZUEGE
: Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
04:40a
HENKEL VORZUEGE
: Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
04:40a
HENKEL VORZUEGE
: Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
02:22a
HENKEL
: Confirms 3Q Organic Sales Gain; Backs 2020 View
DJ
01:43a
HENKEL
: achieves strong organic sales growth in the third quarter
PU
01:35a
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
:
EQ
11/08
HENKEL
: Q3 2020 statement
PU
11/06
HENKEL
: Packaging Adhesives brings the packaging industry together on November ..
AQ
11/05
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
: quaterly earnings release
11/04
HENKEL
: acquires epiCS Skin Model Technology - Attractive portfolio with strong..
AQ
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
19 222 M
22 729 M
22 729 M
Net income 2020
1 608 M
1 901 M
1 901 M
Net Debt 2020
1 678 M
1 985 M
1 985 M
P/E ratio 2020
23,7x
Yield 2020
1,94%
Capitalization
38 182 M
45 112 M
45 150 M
EV / Sales 2020
2,07x
EV / Sales 2021
1,97x
Nbr of Employees
52 450
Free-Float
62,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
24
Average target price
89,53 €
Last Close Price
92,12 €
Spread / Highest target
15,1%
Spread / Average Target
-2,81%
Spread / Lowest Target
-33,8%
Managers
Name
Title
Carsten Knobel
Chief Executive Officer
Simone Bagel-Trah
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marco Swoboda
Chief Financial Officer
Michael Kaschke
Member-Supervisory Board
Jutta Bernicke
Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
-0.09%
45 112
THE CLOROX COMPANY
26.94%
27 489
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
28.66%
22 485
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK
-5.36%
21 632
LION CORPORATION
14.45%
6 823
WD-40 COMPANY
26.40%
3 531
