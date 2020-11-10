Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Henkel AG & Co. KGaA    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/10 04:52:28 am
93.41 EUR   +1.40%
04:43aHENKEL VORZUEGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
04:40aHENKEL VORZUEGE : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
04:40aHENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 04:40am EST

Bernstein is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 85.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
04:43aHENKEL VORZUEGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
04:40aHENKEL VORZUEGE : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
04:40aHENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
02:22aHENKEL : Confirms 3Q Organic Sales Gain; Backs 2020 View
DJ
01:43aHENKEL : achieves strong organic sales growth in the third quarter
PU
01:35aHENKEL AG & CO. KGAA :
EQ
11/08HENKEL : Q3 2020 statement
PU
11/06HENKEL : Packaging Adhesives brings the packaging industry together on November ..
AQ
11/05HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : quaterly earnings release
11/04HENKEL : acquires epiCS Skin Model Technology - Attractive portfolio with strong..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 222 M 22 729 M 22 729 M
Net income 2020 1 608 M 1 901 M 1 901 M
Net Debt 2020 1 678 M 1 985 M 1 985 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 38 182 M 45 112 M 45 150 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 52 450
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 89,53 €
Last Close Price 92,12 €
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Knobel Chief Executive Officer
Simone Bagel-Trah Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Jutta Bernicke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-0.09%45 112
THE CLOROX COMPANY26.94%27 489
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.28.66%22 485
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-5.36%21 632
LION CORPORATION14.45%6 823
WD-40 COMPANY26.40%3 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group