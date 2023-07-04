HENKEL VORZUEGE : Credit Suisse gives a Neutral rating
Today at 01:52 pm
Eamonn Ferry from Credit Suisse retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is still set at EUR 66.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:14:32 2023-07-04 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|72.13 EUR
|-1.11%
|-0.36%
|+10.98%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-04
|72.16 €
|-1.11%
|379 286
|2023-07-03
|72.94 €
|-0.44%
|190,337
|2023-06-30
|73.26 €
|+0.80%
|542,287
|2023-06-29
|72.68 €
|-0.33%
|358,174
|2023-06-28
|72.92 €
|+0.69%
|225,908
Delayed Quote Xetra - 11:36:43 2023-07-04 am EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+10.98%
|31 146 M $
|+0.03%
|3 859 M $
|-15.24%
|1 631 M $
|+17.32%
|1 174 M $
|+34.65%
|1 106 M $
|+6.96%
|1 097 M $
|+9.22%
|926 M $
|-4.33%
|919 M $
|0.00%
|670 M $
|-17.31%
|657 M $