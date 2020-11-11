Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Henkel AG & Co. KGaA    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HENKEL VORZUEGE : DZ Bank sticks Neutral

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 12:00pm EST

Initially Neutral on the company, DZ Bank's analyst Herbert Sturm maintained his recommendation.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
12:00pHENKEL VORZUEGE : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
09:44aCLARIANT : Henkel recognizes best-in-class performance of its strategic partners..
AQ
02:48aHENKEL VORZUEGE : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
02:41aHENKEL VORZUEGE : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EU takes on Amazon, Boeing sees light at the end of the 73..
11/10HENKEL VORZUEGE : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
11/10HENKEL VORZUEGE : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
11/10HENKEL VORZUEGE : UBS reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
11/10HENKEL VORZUEGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
11/10HENKEL VORZUEGE : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 244 M 22 620 M 22 620 M
Net income 2020 1 606 M 1 888 M 1 888 M
Net Debt 2020 1 623 M 1 907 M 1 907 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
Yield 2020 1,92%
Capitalization 38 254 M 45 186 M 44 966 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 52 450
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 89,45 €
Last Close Price 92,98 €
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Knobel Chief Executive Officer
Simone Bagel-Trah Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Jutta Bernicke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-0.09%45 186
THE CLOROX COMPANY26.94%24 973
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.28.66%21 446
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-7.74%21 073
LION CORPORATION13.55%6 497
WD-40 COMPANY26.40%3 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group