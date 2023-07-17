HENKEL VORZUEGE : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
Today at 08:15 am
Bernstein confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 61.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08:35:16 2023-07-17 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|71.53 EUR
|-0.04%
|+2.18%
|+9.81%
|All about credit ratings
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+9.81%
|31 563 M $
|-1.31%
|3 808 M $
|-14.90%
|1 670 M $
|+29.57%
|1 332 M $
|0.00%
|1 288 M $
|+5.33%
|1 115 M $
|+33.52%
|1 104 M $
|-3.14%
|948 M $
|+7.38%
|923 M $
|+18.51%
|745 M $