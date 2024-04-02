Henkel AG & Co KGaA is engaged in the consumer and industrial business, operating with the two segments Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands. The company has operations in Europe, IMEA (India/Middle East/Africa), North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The company's Adhesive Technologies business covers adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, providing solutions for Mobility & Electronics, Packaging & Consumer Goods and Craftsmen, Construction & Professional under brands such as Loctite, Bonderite and Technomelt. The Consumer Brands business focuses on the two global categories Laundry & Home Care and Hair. In this segment, the Company offers branded consumer goods in numerous laundry and home care categories, in hair care, hair color and hair styling, and also operates its Hair Professional business. Its portfolio includes innovations under brands such as Persil, Schwarzkopf, All, Dial, Pril, Bref, Syoss, Purex, Somat and Snuggle.

Sector Specialty Chemicals