Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
News
Summary
HEN3
DE0006048432
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
(HEN3)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
04/21 06:18:57 am EDT
61.15
EUR
+0.64%
06:01a
HENKEL VORZUEGE
: JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
04/20
HENKEL VORZUEGE
: Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
04/19
Henkel to Close Russian Business Due to Ukraine War
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
HENKEL VORZUEGE : JP Morgan remains Neutral
04/21/2022 | 06:01am EDT
In a research note published by Celine Pannuti, JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating to the stock.

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
20 837 M
22 622 M
22 622 M
Net income 2022
1 603 M
1 741 M
1 741 M
Net Debt 2022
407 M
442 M
442 M
P/E ratio 2022
16,0x
Yield 2022
3,03%
Capitalization
26 044 M
28 275 M
28 275 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,27x
EV / Sales 2023
1,19x
Nbr of Employees
52 450
Free-Float
62,6%
More Financials
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
60,76 €
Average target price
75,53 €
Spread / Average Target
24,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Knobel
Chairman-Management Board
Marco Swoboda
Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Simone Bagel-Trah
Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kuehn
Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
-14.59%
28 275
H.B. FULLER COMPANY
-11.06%
3 822
LINTEC CORPORATION
-9.03%
1 350
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.
-16.32%
1 075
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.
-34.30%
790
SHANGHAI TIANYANG HOT MELT ADHESIVES CO., LTD.
-24.63%
493
More Results
