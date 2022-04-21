Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/21 06:18:57 am EDT
61.15 EUR   +0.64%
06:01aHENKEL VORZUEGE : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
04/20HENKEL VORZUEGE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
04/19Henkel to Close Russian Business Due to Ukraine War
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HENKEL VORZUEGE : JP Morgan remains Neutral

04/21/2022 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a research note published by Celine Pannuti, JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating to the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
06:01aHENKEL VORZUEGE : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
04/20HENKEL VORZUEGE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
04/19Henkel to Close Russian Business Due to Ukraine War
MT
04/19TRENDING : Henkel to Exit Russia Business
DJ
04/19Germany's Henkel to close business in Russia
RE
04/19Henkel to Exit Russian Business
DJ
04/19HENKEL : to exit its business in Russia
PU
04/19HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/13Germany's Henkel To Invest In New Sustainable Packaging Innovation Fund
MT
04/13Henkel to Invest in Sustainable Packaging Fund
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 837 M 22 622 M 22 622 M
Net income 2022 1 603 M 1 741 M 1 741 M
Net Debt 2022 407 M 442 M 442 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 26 044 M 28 275 M 28 275 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 52 450
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 60,76 €
Average target price 75,53 €
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Knobel Chairman-Management Board
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Simone Bagel-Trah Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kuehn Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-14.59%28 275
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-11.06%3 822
LINTEC CORPORATION-9.03%1 350
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.-16.32%1 075
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.-34.30%790
SHANGHAI TIANYANG HOT MELT ADHESIVES CO., LTD.-24.63%493