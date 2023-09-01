HENKEL VORZUEGE : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
Today at 06:19 am
Analyst Celine Pannuti from JP Morgan research gives the stock a Neutral rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 73.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06:39:15 2023-09-01 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|71.17 EUR
|+0.64%
|-1.11%
|+9.38%
