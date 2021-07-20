Henkel AG & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
07/20/2021 | 08:16am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.07.2021 / 14:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
Dr.
First name:
Simone
Last name(s):
Bagel-Trah
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Shareholders' Committee
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
b) LEI
549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE0006048432
b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of an inheritance in the amount of 306,173 preferred shares in a community of heirs with one other person who is subject to the reporting requirements according to Art. 19 MAR and 2 other persons who are not subject to the reporting requirements according to Art. 19 MAR.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0.00 EUR
0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR
0.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-16; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
20.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de