Henkel AG & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.05.2022 / 13:20

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Marco Last name(s): Swoboda

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006048432

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition: Fulfillment of the requirement to acquire Henkel Preferred Shares via the stock exchange at the current market price in an amount equivalent to 35 percent of the payout of the variable annual cash remuneration (Share Deferral out of the Short-Term Incentive).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 60.28339 EUR 477504.73 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 60.28339 EUR 477504.73 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

02/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XFRA

