Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/04 07:36:18 am EDT
60.69 EUR   -0.44%
07:22aHENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:22aHENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:22aHENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/04/2022 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.05.2022 / 13:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Marco
Last name(s): Swoboda

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006048432

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition: Fulfillment of the requirement to acquire Henkel Preferred Shares via the stock exchange at the current market price in an amount equivalent to 35 percent of the payout of the variable annual cash remuneration (Share Deferral out of the Short-Term Incentive).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
60.28339 EUR 477504.73 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
60.28339 EUR 477504.73 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XFRA


04.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel Str. 67
40191 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.henkel.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74637  04.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343509&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
07:22aHENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:22aHENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:22aHENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:22aHENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:22aHENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/03HENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/03FACTBOX : Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
05/03HENKEL VORZUEGE : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
05/02HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/02HENKEL VORZUEGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 949 M 22 087 M 22 087 M
Net income 2022 1 482 M 1 563 M 1 563 M
Net Debt 2022 510 M 538 M 538 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 25 885 M 27 290 M 27 290 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 52 450
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 60,96 €
Average target price 73,44 €
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Knobel Chairman-Management Board
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Simone Bagel-Trah Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kuehn Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-14.31%27 290
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-18.36%3 556
LINTEC CORPORATION-6.15%1 352
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.-21.48%989
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.-39.59%706
SHANGHAI YONGGUAN ADHESIVE PRODUCTS CORP., LTD.-49.13%578