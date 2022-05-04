Henkel AG & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Jan-Dirk
|Last name(s):
|Auris
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006048432
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition: Fulfillment of the requirement to acquire Henkel Preferred Shares via the stock exchange at the current market price in an amount equivalent to 35 percent of the payout of the variable annual cash remuneration (Share Deferral out of the Short-Term Incentive).
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|60.28339 EUR
|525249.18 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|60.28339 EUR
|525249.18 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
