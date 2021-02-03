DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



03.02.2021 / 14:37

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021

Address:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021

Address:

