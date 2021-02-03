Log in
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/03/2021 | 08:39am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.02.2021 / 14:37
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021
Address: https://henkel.de/ir

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021
Address: https://henkel.com/ir

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021
Address: https://henkel.de/ir

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021
Address: https://henkel.com/ir

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021
Address: https://henkel.de/ir

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021
Address: https://henkel.com/ir

03.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel Str. 67
40191 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.henkel.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1165538  03.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1165538&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
