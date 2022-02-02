DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



02.02.2022 / 16:30

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Henkel AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 05, 2022Address: http://henkel.de/ir Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 05, 2022Address: http://henkel.com/ir

