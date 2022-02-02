Log in
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02/02/2022 | 10:31am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02.02.2022 / 16:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022
Address: http://henkel.de/ir

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022
Address: http://henkel.com/ir

02.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel Str. 67
40191 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.henkel.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1275985  02.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1275985&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
