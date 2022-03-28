Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
Henkel AG & Co.KGaA
Düsseldorf/Germany
SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408
SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432
In the period from March 21, 2022 through March 25, 2022 a total of 302,416 preferred shares (ISIN DE0006048432) and 59,239 ordinary shares (ISIN DE0006048408) were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, for which the start date of February 15, 2022 was announced on February 14, 2022 in compliance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were acquired in each case as follows, with the weighted average price indicated excluding incidental acquisition costs and with 4 decimal places:
Preferred Shares
Buyback date
(DD.MM.YYYY)
Aggregated volume of shares purchased
Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)
Amount (EUR)
21.03.2022
27,364
62.6388
1,714,047.36
22.03.2022
67,529
62.1472
4,196,737.14
23.03.2022
58,601
63.8334
3,740,698.24
24.03.2022
75,371
62.1600
4,685,060.02
25.03.2022
73,551
61.0067
4,487,105.56
Total
302,416
62.2442
18,823,648.32
Ordinary Shares
Buyback date
(DD.MM.YYYY)
Aggregated volume of shares purchased
Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)
Amount (EUR)
21.03.2022
6,345
61.3805
389,459.30
22.03.2022
5,234
61.2332
320,494.65
23.03.2022
13,756
62.7973
863,839.40
24.03.2022
16,764
61.5391
1,031,641.30
25.03.2022
17,140
60.9559
1,044,783.80
Total
59,239
61.6185
3,650,218.45
Details of the transactions have been published on the website of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA at www.henkel.de/ir and www.henkel.com/ir.
The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback program in the period from February 15, 2022 until and including March 25, 2022 amounts to 1,713,391 preferred shares and 410,149 ordinary shares.
The acquisition of the shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was carried out by a bank commissioned by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Düsseldorf, March 28, 2022
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Management Board
