Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Düsseldorf/Germany

SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408

SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares / 6th Interim Announcement



In the period from March 21, 2022 through March 25, 2022 a total of 302,416 preferred shares (ISIN DE0006048432) and 59,239 ordinary shares (ISIN DE0006048408) were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, for which the start date of February 15, 2022 was announced on February 14, 2022 in compliance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired in each case as follows, with the weighted average price indicated excluding incidental acquisition costs and with 4 decimal places:

Preferred Shares

Buyback date

(DD.MM.YYYY) Aggregated volume

of shares purchased Volume-weighted

average share price (EUR) Amount (EUR) 21.03.2022 27,364 62.6388 1,714,047.36 22.03.2022 67,529 62.1472 4,196,737.14 23.03.2022 58,601 63.8334 3,740,698.24 24.03.2022 75,371 62.1600 4,685,060.02 25.03.2022 73,551 61.0067 4,487,105.56 Total 302,416 62.2442 18,823,648.32

Ordinary Shares

Buyback date

(DD.MM.YYYY) Aggregated volume

of shares purchased Volume-weighted

average share price (EUR) Amount (EUR) 21.03.2022 6,345 61.3805 389,459.30 22.03.2022 5,234 61.2332 320,494.65 23.03.2022 13,756 62.7973 863,839.40 24.03.2022 16,764 61.5391 1,031,641.30 25.03.2022 17,140 60.9559 1,044,783.80 Total 59,239 61.6185 3,650,218.45

Details of the transactions have been published on the website of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA at www.henkel.de/ir and www.henkel.com/ir.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback program in the period from February 15, 2022 until and including March 25, 2022 amounts to 1,713,391 preferred shares and 410,149 ordinary shares.

The acquisition of the shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was carried out by a bank commissioned by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Düsseldorf, March 28, 2022

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Management Board