    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
03/28 04:45:09 am EDT
62.21 EUR   +2.12%
04:34aHENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/25HENKEL VORZUEGE : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/24HENKEL VORZUEGE : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

03/28/2022 | 04:34am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 // Acquisition of treasury shares / 6th Interim Announcement
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

28.03.2022 / 10:32
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Düsseldorf/Germany

SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408
SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares / 6th Interim Announcement

In the period from March 21, 2022 through March 25, 2022 a total of 302,416 preferred shares (ISIN DE0006048432) and 59,239 ordinary shares (ISIN DE0006048408) were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, for which the start date of February 15, 2022 was announced on February 14, 2022 in compliance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired in each case as follows, with the weighted average price indicated excluding incidental acquisition costs and with 4 decimal places:

Preferred Shares

Buyback date
(DD.MM.YYYY)		 Aggregated volume
of shares purchased		 Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)		 Amount (EUR)
21.03.2022 27,364 62.6388 1,714,047.36
22.03.2022 67,529 62.1472 4,196,737.14
23.03.2022 58,601 63.8334 3,740,698.24
24.03.2022 75,371 62.1600 4,685,060.02
25.03.2022 73,551 61.0067 4,487,105.56
Total 302,416 62.2442 18,823,648.32
 

Ordinary Shares

Buyback date
(DD.MM.YYYY)		 Aggregated volume
of shares purchased		 Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)		 Amount (EUR)
21.03.2022 6,345 61.3805 389,459.30
22.03.2022 5,234 61.2332 320,494.65
23.03.2022 13,756 62.7973 863,839.40
24.03.2022 16,764 61.5391 1,031,641.30
25.03.2022 17,140 60.9559 1,044,783.80
Total 59,239 61.6185 3,650,218.45
 

Details of the transactions have been published on the website of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA at www.henkel.de/ir and www.henkel.com/ir.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback program in the period from February 15, 2022 until and including March 25, 2022 amounts to 1,713,391 preferred shares and 410,149 ordinary shares.

The acquisition of the shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was carried out by a bank commissioned by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Düsseldorf, March 28, 2022

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Management Board


28.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel Str. 67
40191 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.henkel.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1313143  28.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1313143&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
