Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
05/02/2022 | 04:53am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 // Acquisition of treasury shares / 11th Interim Announcement
02.05.2022 / 10:52
Henkel AG & Co.KGaA
Düsseldorf/Germany
SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408
SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares / 11th Interim Announcement
In the period from April 25, 2022 through April 29, 2022 a total of 290,595 preferred shares (ISIN DE0006048432) and 70,841 ordinary shares (ISIN DE0006048408) were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, for which the start date of February 15, 2022 was announced on February 14, 2022 in compliance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were acquired in each case as follows, with the weighted average price indicated excluding incidental acquisition costs and with 4 decimal places:
Preferred Shares
Buyback date
(DD.MM.YYYY)
Aggregated volume of shares purchased
Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)
Amount (EUR)
25.04.2022
58,750
61.2501
3,598,446.14
26.04.2022
52,494
62.7195
3,292,397.28
27.04.2022
58,759
61.5120
3,614,381.42
28.04.2022
47,291
62.8168
2,970,670.00
29.04.2022
73,301
59.1428
4,335,227.24
Total
290,595
61.2919
17,811,122.08
Ordinary Shares
Buyback date
(DD.MM.YYYY)
Aggregated volume of shares purchased
Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)
Amount (EUR)
25.04.2022
14,954
60.4133
903,420.80
26.04.2022
13,868
61.6962
855,603.45
27.04.2022
14,193
60.9497
865,058.90
28.04.2022
10,782
62.3642
672,410.65
29.04.2022
17,044
58.8276
1,002,657.10
Total
70,841
60.6873
4,299,150.90
Details of the transactions have been published on the website of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA at www.henkel.de/ir and www.henkel.com/ir.
The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback program in the period from February 15, 2022 until and including April 29, 2022 amounts to 3,128,211 preferred shares and 751,799 ordinary shares.
The acquisition of the shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was carried out by a bank commissioned by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Düsseldorf, May 2, 2022
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Management Board
