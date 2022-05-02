Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Düsseldorf/Germany

SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408

SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares / 11th Interim Announcement



In the period from April 25, 2022 through April 29, 2022 a total of 290,595 preferred shares (ISIN DE0006048432) and 70,841 ordinary shares (ISIN DE0006048408) were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, for which the start date of February 15, 2022 was announced on February 14, 2022 in compliance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired in each case as follows, with the weighted average price indicated excluding incidental acquisition costs and with 4 decimal places:

Preferred Shares

Buyback date

(DD.MM.YYYY) Aggregated volume

of shares purchased Volume-weighted

average share price (EUR) Amount (EUR) 25.04.2022 58,750 61.2501 3,598,446.14 26.04.2022 52,494 62.7195 3,292,397.28 27.04.2022 58,759 61.5120 3,614,381.42 28.04.2022 47,291 62.8168 2,970,670.00 29.04.2022 73,301 59.1428 4,335,227.24 Total 290,595 61.2919 17,811,122.08

Ordinary Shares

Buyback date

(DD.MM.YYYY) Aggregated volume

of shares purchased Volume-weighted

average share price (EUR) Amount (EUR) 25.04.2022 14,954 60.4133 903,420.80 26.04.2022 13,868 61.6962 855,603.45 27.04.2022 14,193 60.9497 865,058.90 28.04.2022 10,782 62.3642 672,410.65 29.04.2022 17,044 58.8276 1,002,657.10 Total 70,841 60.6873 4,299,150.90

Details of the transactions have been published on the website of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA at www.henkel.de/ir and www.henkel.com/ir.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback program in the period from February 15, 2022 until and including April 29, 2022 amounts to 3,128,211 preferred shares and 751,799 ordinary shares.

The acquisition of the shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was carried out by a bank commissioned by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Düsseldorf, May 2, 2022

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Management Board