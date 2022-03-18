Henkel : Annual Report 2020 ‏ (7.84 MB)

Consolidated financial statements Further information
Credits
Contacts
Financial calendar
2
Fiscal 2020 at a glance
Organic sales
growth
Key financials
-0.7%
+/-
Adjusted1
in million euros
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2019-2020
EBIT margin
Sales
18,714
20,029
19,899
20,114
19,250
-4.3%
Operating profit (EBIT)
2,775
3,055
3,116
2,899
2,019
-30.4%
13.4%
Adjusted1 operating profit (adjusted EBIT)
3,172
3,461
3,496
3,220
2,579
-19.9%
Return on sales (EBIT margin)
14.8%
15.3%
15.7%
14.4%
10.5%
-3.9pp
Adjusted1 return on sales (adjusted EBIT margin)
16.9%
17.3%
17.6%
16.0%
13.4%
-2.6pp
Net income
2,093
2,541
2,330
2,103
1,424
-32.3%
Attributable to non-controlling interests
40
22
16
18
16
-11.3%
Adjusted1
Attributable to shareholders of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
2,053
2,519
2,314
2,085
1,408
-32.5%
EPS
Earnings per preferred share (EPS)
in euros
4.74
5.81
5.34
4.81
3.25
-32.4%
Adjusted 1 earnings per preferred share (adjusted EPS)
in euros
5.36
5.85
6.01
5.43
4.26
-21.5%
4.26€
Return on capital employed (ROCE)
17.5%
16.3%
15.5%
13.5%
9.6%
-3.9pp
Dividend per ordinary share
in euros
1.60
1.77
1.83
1.83
1.832
-
Dividend per preferred share
in euros
1.62
1.79
1.85
1.85
1.852
-
pp = percentage points
Development of
Sales by business unit 2020
Sales by region 2020
adjusted1
EPS at constant
exchange rates
-17.9%
Dividend per
preferred share2
1.85€
Adjusted for one-time expenses and income, and for restructuring expenses. 2 Proposal to shareholders for the Annual General Meeting on April 16, 2021. 3 Sales and services not assignable to the individual business units. 4 Eastern Europe, Africa/Middle East, Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan).
Note: All individual figures in this report have been commercially rounded. Addition may result in deviations from the totals indicated.
H e n k e l A n n u a l R e p o r t 2 0 2 0
The Company
Shares and bonds
Corporate governance
Combined management report
Consolidated financial statements Further information
Credits
Contacts
Financial calendar
3
Adhesive Technologies
Our top brands
Key financials
in million euros
2019
2020
+/-
Sales
9,461
8,684
-8.2%
Proportion of Henkel sales
47%
45%
-
Operating profit (EBIT)
1,631
1,248
-23.5%
Adjusted1 operating profit (adjusted EBIT)
1,712
1,320
-22.9%
Return on sales (EBIT margin)
17.2%
14.4%
-2.9pp
Adjusted1 return on sales (adjusted EBIT margin)
18.1%
15.2%
-2.9pp
Return on capital employed (ROCE)
17.2%
13.4%
-3.8pp
Economic Value Added (EVA®)
685
410
-40.1%
Adjusted for one-time expenses and income, and for restructuring expenses. pp = percentage points
Sales Adhesive Technologies
in million euros
Organic sales growth
-4.2%
H e n k e l A n n u a l R e p o r t 2 0 2 0
The Company
Shares and bonds
Corporate governance
Combined management report
Consolidated financial statements Further information
Credits
Contacts
Financial calendar
4
Beauty Care
Our top brands
Key financials
in million euros
2019
2020
+/-
Sales
3,877
3,752
-3.2%
Proportion of Henkel sales
19%
19%
-
Operating profit (EBIT)
418
246
-41.2%
Adjusted1 operating profit (adjusted EBIT)
519
377
-27.5%
Return on sales (EBIT margin)
10.8%
6.6%
-4.2pp
Adjusted1 return on sales (adjusted EBIT margin)
13.4%
10.0%
-3.4pp
Return on capital employed (ROCE)
10.1%
6.2%
-3.9pp
Economic Value Added (EVA®)
88
-47
-154.2%
1 Adjusted for one-time expenses and income, and for restructuring expenses. pp = percentage points
Organic sales growth
-2.8%
Sales Beauty Care
in million euros
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:30:06 UTC.