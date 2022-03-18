Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/18 05:53:13 am EDT
63.09 EUR   -2.37%
05:31aHENKEL : Annual Report 2020 ‏ (7,84 MB)
PU
05:31aHENKEL : Annual Report 2020 ‏ (7.84 MB)
PU
03/17HENKEL VORZUEGE : From a Buy to Neutral rating by RBC
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Henkel : Annual Report 2020 ‏ (7,84 MB)

03/18/2022 | 05:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report

2020

H e n k e l A n n u a l R e p o r t 2 0 2 0

1

Contents

The Company

  • Fiscal 2020 at a glance
    6 Foreword
  1. Report of the Supervisory Board
  1. Our Management Board
  1. Shaping our future

23 Shares and bonds

Corporate governance

  1. Takeover-relevantinformation
  1. Corporate governance statement
  1. Remuneration system
  1. Remuneration report 2020

Combined management report

  1. Fundamental principles of the Group
  1. Economic report

146 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

(condensed version according to the German Commercial Code [HGB])

  1. Risks and opportunities report
  1. Forecast

Consolidated financial statements

  1. Consolidated statement of financial position
  1. Consolidated statement of income
  2. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
  3. Consolidated statement of changes in equity
  4. Consolidated statement of cash flows
  1. Notes to the consolidated financial statements
  1. Subsequent events
  1. Recommendation for the approval of the annual financial statements and the appropriation of the profit of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  2. Corporate bodies of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Further information

  1. Independent Auditor's Report
    290 Responsibility statement
  1. Quarterly breakdown of sales
  2. Multi-yearsummary
    294 Glossary
  1. Credits
    298 Contacts
    298 Financial calendar

H e n k e l A n n u a l R e p o r t 2 0 2 0

The Company

Shares and bonds

Corporate governance

Combined management report

Consolidated financial statements Further information

Credits

Contacts

Financial calendar

2

Fiscal 2020 at a glance

Organic sales

growth

Key financials

-0.7%

+/-

Adjusted1

in million euros

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2019-2020

EBIT margin

Sales

18,714

20,029

19,899

20,114

19,250

-4.3%

Operating profit (EBIT)

2,775

3,055

3,116

2,899

2,019

-30.4%

13.4%

Adjusted1 operating profit (adjusted EBIT)

3,172

3,461

3,496

3,220

2,579

-19.9%

Return on sales (EBIT margin)

14.8%

15.3%

15.7%

14.4%

10.5%

-3.9pp

Adjusted1 return on sales (adjusted EBIT margin)

16.9%

17.3%

17.6%

16.0%

13.4%

-2.6pp

Net income

2,093

2,541

2,330

2,103

1,424

-32.3%

Attributable to non-controlling interests

40

22

16

18

16

-11.3%

Adjusted1

Attributable to shareholders of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

2,053

2,519

2,314

2,085

1,408

-32.5%

EPS

Earnings per preferred share (EPS)

in euros

4.74

5.81

5.34

4.81

3.25

-32.4%

Adjusted 1 earnings per preferred share (adjusted EPS)

in euros

5.36

5.85

6.01

5.43

4.26

-21.5%

4.26

Return on capital employed (ROCE)

17.5%

16.3%

15.5%

13.5%

9.6%

-3.9pp

Dividend per ordinary share

in euros

1.60

1.77

1.83

1.83

1.832

-

Dividend per preferred share

in euros

1.62

1.79

1.85

1.85

1.852

-

pp = percentage points

Development of

Sales by business unit 2020

Sales by region 2020

adjusted1

EPS at constant

exchange rates

-17.9%

Dividend per

preferred share2

1.85

  • Adjusted for one-time expenses and income, and for restructuring expenses.
    2 Proposal to shareholders for the Annual General Meeting on April 16, 2021. 3 Sales and services not assignable to the individual business units.
    4 Eastern Europe, Africa/Middle East, Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan).

Note: All individual figures in this report have been commercially rounded. Addition may result in deviations from the totals indicated.

H e n k e l A n n u a l R e p o r t 2 0 2 0

The Company

Shares and bonds

Corporate governance

Combined management report

Consolidated financial statements Further information

Credits

Contacts

Financial calendar

3

Adhesive Technologies

Our top brands

Key financials

in million euros

2019

2020

+/-

Sales

9,461

8,684

-8.2%

Proportion of Henkel sales

47%

45%

-

Operating profit (EBIT)

1,631

1,248

-23.5%

Adjusted1 operating profit (adjusted EBIT)

1,712

1,320

-22.9%

Return on sales (EBIT margin)

17.2%

14.4%

-2.9pp

Adjusted1 return on sales (adjusted EBIT margin)

18.1%

15.2%

-2.9pp

Return on capital employed (ROCE)

17.2%

13.4%

-3.8pp

Economic Value Added (EVA®)

685

410

-40.1%

  • Adjusted for one-time expenses and income, and for restructuring expenses. pp = percentage points

Sales Adhesive Technologies

in million euros

Organic sales growth

-4.2%

H e n k e l A n n u a l R e p o r t 2 0 2 0

The Company

Shares and bonds

Corporate governance

Combined management report

Consolidated financial statements Further information

Credits

Contacts

Financial calendar

4

Beauty Care

Our top brands

Key financials

in million euros

2019

2020

+/-

Sales

3,877

3,752

-3.2%

Proportion of Henkel sales

19%

19%

-

Operating profit (EBIT)

418

246

-41.2%

Adjusted1 operating profit (adjusted EBIT)

519

377

-27.5%

Return on sales (EBIT margin)

10.8%

6.6%

-4.2pp

Adjusted1 return on sales (adjusted EBIT margin)

13.4%

10.0%

-3.4pp

Return on capital employed (ROCE)

10.1%

6.2%

-3.9pp

Economic Value Added (EVA®)

88

-47

-154.2%

1 Adjusted for one-time expenses and income, and for restructuring expenses. pp = percentage points

Organic sales growth

-2.8%

Sales Beauty Care

in million euros

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
05:31aHENKEL : Annual Report 2020 ‏ (7,84 MB)
PU
05:31aHENKEL : Annual Report 2020 ‏ (7.84 MB)
PU
03/17HENKEL VORZUEGE : From a Buy to Neutral rating by RBC
MD
03/15HENKEL : More Henkel sites achieve CO2-neutral production
PU
03/14HENKEL VORZUEGE : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
MD
03/14HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/09HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/07HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/04HENKEL : to stop investments in Russia
PU
03/04HENKEL VORZUEGE : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 842 M 23 163 M 23 163 M
Net income 2022 1 674 M 1 860 M 1 860 M
Net cash 2022 103 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 2,94%
Capitalization 27 632 M 30 709 M 30 709 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 52 450
Free-Float -
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 64,62 €
Average target price 79,69 €
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Knobel Chairman-Management Board
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Simone Bagel-Trah Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kuehn Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-9.17%30 709
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-16.43%3 589
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO., LTD.-24.83%3 144
LINTEC CORPORATION-8.08%1 453
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.-23.19%935
SHANGHAI TIANYANG HOT MELT ADHESIVES CO., LTD.-1.47%652