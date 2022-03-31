Log in
Henkel : BASF and Henkel focus on renewable raw materials in Henkel's consumer goods products

03/31/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Mar 31, 2022Ludwigshafen / Düsseldorf, Germany

Cooperation on climate protection

BASF and Henkel focus on renewable raw materials in Henkel's consumer goods products
  • Around 110,000 tons per year of fossil-based ingredients will be substituted with renewable carbon sources using BASF's certified biomass balance approach.
  • The measure will ramp up quickly and avoid around 200,000 tons of CO2 emissions in total.

BASF and Henkel jointly commit to replacing fossil carbon feedstock with renewable feedstock for most products in Henkel's European Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses over the next four years following a successful pilot with Henkel's cleaning and detergent brand Love Nature in 2021. Through the cooperation, the fossil feedstock for around 110,000 tons of ingredients per year will be substituted with renewable feedstock using BASF's certified biomass balance approach. As a result, Henkel's core brands like Persil, Pril, Fa and Schauma will come with a reduced carbon footprint, avoiding around 200,000 tons of CO2 emissions in total.

"We are delighted to build on our ongoing cooperation with BASF and significantly increase the share of biomass in our value chain for our products used by millions around the world every day," said Carsten Knobel, CEO of Henkel. "To foster a regenerative planet, we are on a journey toward an environmental transformation of our business model. We intend to continuously enhance our processes, products and use of raw materials for a resource-efficient, carbon-neutral future. Integrating BASF's biomass balance approach into our supply chain as an early-mover is a right step in that direction."

"I am very proud that Henkel honors the efforts that BASF is making in providing Henkel with low product carbon footprint products," said Dr. Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF. "We are also proud to support such an innovative brand owner that is a first mover in offering end-consumers more sustainable solutions on such a large scale. The project underlines the commitment of both companies to creating a sustainable future."

The replacement of fossil feedstock is possible through BASF's biomass balance approach: renewable resources are used in the very first steps of chemical production. The bio-based feedstock amount is then attributed to specific products by means of the certified method.

BASF has established a closed chain of custody from the renewable feedstock it uses through to the final product. TÜV Nord, an independent certification body, supports the practical implementation and confirms according to the REDCert2 certification scheme that BASF replaces the required quantities of fossil resources for the biomass balanced product with renewable feedstock.

Further information on BASF's biomass balance approach:
BASF's biomass balance approach Biomass balance approach (basf.com)
Explanatory video Biomass Balance Approach BASF - YouTube


About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

About the Care Chemicals division at BASF

The BASF division Care Chemicals offers a broad range of ingredients for personal care, home care, industrial & institutional cleaning, and technical applications. We are a leading global supplier for the cosmetics industry as well as the detergents and cleaners industry, and support our customers with innovative and sustainable products, solutions and concepts. The division's high-performance product portfolio includes surfactants, emulsifiers, polymers, emollients, chelating agents, cosmetic active ingredients and UV filters. We have production and development sites in all regions and are expanding our presence in emerging markets. Further information is available online at www.care-chemicals.basf.com.

Disclaimer

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 08:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
