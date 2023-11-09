By Joshua Kirby

Henkel AG & Co. lifted its expectations for the year after higher prices boosted sales in the third quarter.

The German consumer-goods and chemicals group made sales of 5.44 billion euros ($5.83 billion) between July and September, in line with expectations, per a FactSet poll of analysts. This represents a 2.8% organic increase on year, said the company, which owns consumer brands like detergent Persil and cosmetics label Schwarzkopf, alongside a division making industrial sealants and adhesives.

Nominally, sales were 9% lower on year, a result of foreign-exchange effects and other moves including a withdrawal from Russia, Henkel said. Organically, growth was driven by higher prices, especially in the consumer division, while volumes sank in both businesses.

"Volume development was negative but showed a noticeable improvement compared to the second quarter," the company said.

Henkel now expects a slightly higher range in its sales growth for the year, it said, forecasting organic growth of 3.5%-4.5% from 2.5%-4.5% previously. Similarly, the operating margin should stand at 11.5%-12.5%, versus a previous forecast of 11.0%-12.5%, Henkel said.

Last year, Henkel made sales of EUR22.4 billion, with an operating margin of 8.1%.

"We have continued to consistently drive our strategic priorities in both business units in the third quarter. Thus, we remain on track to generate further growth," Chief Executive Carsten Knobel said.

