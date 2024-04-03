HENKEL : Jefferies raises its price target
"The gradual improvement in consumer volume growth remains the key indicator", believes the broker, who sees this rising from -2.6% in the last quarter of 2023 to -2% in the first quarter of 2024, a figure above its previous estimates.
Volumes in adhesives will probably experience one less day of activity (no impact on consumer goods), but should demonstrate their relative non-cyclicality", adds Jefferies in its note on the German consumer goods group.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction