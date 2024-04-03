HENKEL : Jefferies raises its price target

Jefferies has reaffirmed its 'buy' recommendation on Henkel, with its price target raised from 83 to 86 euros, anticipating volume growth in the consumer business of +1% in 2024, compared with a target of around -1%.



"The gradual improvement in consumer volume growth remains the key indicator", believes the broker, who sees this rising from -2.6% in the last quarter of 2023 to -2% in the first quarter of 2024, a figure above its previous estimates.



Volumes in adhesives will probably experience one less day of activity (no impact on consumer goods), but should demonstrate their relative non-cyclicality", adds Jefferies in its note on the German consumer goods group.



