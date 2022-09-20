Henkel Raises 2022 Sales Target

By Kim Richters

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA on Tuesday raised its sales guidance for the current year thanks to the performance at its adhesive-technologies unit.

The German consumer-goods company is targeting organic sales growth on a group level of 5.5% to 7.5% in 2022, compared with a previous outlook of 4.5% to 6.5%. It also raised this year's organic sales target for the adhesive-technologies unit to 10.0%-12.0% from 8.0%-10.0%, as the business continued to show a strong sales performance in the third quarter.

The company confirmed other group targets for 2022, as well as mid- to long-term financial objectives.

Henkel's strategic plan for its consumer-brands business, which consists of its laundry-and-home-care and beauty-care units, is ahead of the initial timeframe, it said.

