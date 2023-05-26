Henkel : Remuneration System for the Management Board of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 2023 ‏ (1.4 MB)

Corresponding resolutions are adopted by the Supervisory Board of Henkel Management AG, which is comprised of three members of the Shareholders' Committee of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, after prior consultation in the Shareholders' Committee's Personnel Committee. The general rules governing the treatment of conflicts of interest are applied. Specifically, members of the Management Board are excluded from such consultations and resolutions to the extent necessary to avoid conflicts of interest. The Supervisory Board of Henkel Management AG is responsible for engaging external remuneration experts to either develop or modify the remuneration system or to assess whether Management Board remuneration is appropriate. In doing so, it ensures the independence of remuneration experts from both the Management Board and the corporation at large.

2.2 Remuneration policy review and approval by the Annual General Meeting

The Supervisory Board of Henkel Management AG regularly reviews the remuneration system, as well as the appropriateness of the remuneration, based on the principles and criteria described in this remuneration policy, and adjusts them as necessary.

The remuneration policy must be submitted for approval to the Annual General Meeting of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA if substantial changes are planned, and in all cases every four years. If the Annual General Meeting refuses to approve the remuneration policy, a revised remuneration system must be submitted for approval at the next Annual General Meeting, at the latest.

2.3 Structure and amounts

The structure and amounts of Management Board remuneration are aligned to the size, complexity and international activities of the corporation, its economic and financial position, its performance and future prospects, the normal levels of remuneration encountered in comparable companies, and also the general compensation structure within the corporation. The remuneration paid to Management Board members of companies listed in the Deutscher Aktienindex (DAX share index) - excluding financial services companies and taking account of concomitant market standing and complexity - substantially represents the external benchmark used to assess whether the remuneration structure is commonplace and whether the target and maximum remuneration levels applied are appropriate (horizontal comparison). In addition, the Supervisory Board of Henkel Management AG considers the development of Management Board remuneration relative to the remuneration paid to senior management (management levels 0 and 1 of the Henkel Group) and to the workforce in Germany, in terms of both total remuneration and progress over time (vertical comparison).