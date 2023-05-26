Henkel : Remuneration System for the Management Board of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 2023 (1.4 MB)
05/26/2023 | 07:37am EDT
HENKEL REMUNERATION SYSTEM FOR THE MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD
Remuneration policy for the Management Board
1. General objectives and principles
At Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, the duties of an executive board of a joint stock corporation are performed by Henkel Management AG as the sole Personally Liable Partner, whose Management Board ("Management Board") is therefore responsible for managing the business of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is the sole shareholder of Henkel Management AG.
Henkel is committed to corporate governance that is responsible, transparent and aligned to the sustainable and long-term development of the corporation. We want to create sustainable value - for our customers and consumers, for our people, for our shareholders, as well as for the communities in which we operate. We shape our future on the basis of a long-term strategic framework that builds on our purpose and our values, with a clear focus on purposeful growth.
Accordingly, the remuneration system for the members of the Management Board takes account of the relevant duties and responsibilities, and is designed to drive implementation of our corporate strategy, to offer incentives for successful and sustainable business performance over the long term, and to avoid inappropriate risk-taking. The following principles, in particular, are considered when designing the remuneration system and when making decisions regarding the structure and amounts of remuneration payable to members of the Management Board:
Remuneration and its individual elements shall be consistent with regulatory/statutory requirements and the principles of good and responsible corporate governance.
Remuneration shall be consistent with market practice and competitive, be appropriately commensurate with the duties and performance of the Management Board members, and shall take account of the size, complexity and international activities of the corporation, its economic and financial position, and its prospects for the future.
Total remuneration shall encourage the implementation of the strategy designed to drive the sustainable and long-term development of the corporation, including its sustainability targets.
Market alignment shall be assessed using a suitable benchmark group of other companies, while within the corporation the ratio of Management Board remuneration to the remuneration paid to the upper man- agement levels and the workforce both overall and over time shall be considered.
Remuneration shall consist of non-performance-related components and a substantial portion of variable, performance-related components. The variable, performance-related remuneration shall be predominantly share-based and designed to ensure that long-term variable target remuneration accounts for a greater share of the total than short-term variable target remuneration.
The variable, performance-related components of remuneration shall be based on challenging financial performance indicators - related to the corporation's objectives and derived from the corporate strategy
- and on non-financial targets. Overall, the financial performance indicators shall be weighted more heavily, and are based on quantitative criteria.
Overall remuneration shall be equitable; reasonable caps on variable components of remuneration and maximum remuneration payable to a Management Board member shall have been defined.
Each Management Board member shall acquire a reasonable portfolio of Henkel preferred shares during their tenure on the Management Board (Share Ownership Guideline) to enhance alignment to shareholders' interests.
2. Methodology used to determine, implement and review Management Board remuneration
2.1 Determination by the Supervisory Board of Henkel Management AG
The legal form of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA as a "Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien" with Henkel Management AG as its sole Personally Liable Partner means that, unlike in the case of joint stock corporations, the Supervisory Board of Henkel Management AG is responsible for appointing and dismissing members of the Management Board, the drafting of their contracts, assignment of their business duties, and their remuneration. Regarding Management Board remuneration, the Supervisory Board of Henkel Management AG is responsible, in particular, for:
Determining and reviewing remuneration policy
Specifying the non-performance-related and variable, performance-related components of remuneration
Defining individual targets each year, and measuring performance with regard to same
Determining the extent to which financial targets have been met each year and quantifying annual and multi-year variable, performance-related remuneration
Approving the assumption of voluntary duties and supervisory board, advisory board or similar mandates in other companies, as well as other ancillary professional activities
Corresponding resolutions are adopted by the Supervisory Board of Henkel Management AG, which is comprised of three members of the Shareholders' Committee of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, after prior consultation in the Shareholders' Committee's Personnel Committee. The general rules governing the treatment of conflicts of interest are applied. Specifically, members of the Management Board are excluded from such consultations and resolutions to the extent necessary to avoid conflicts of interest. The Supervisory Board of Henkel Management AG is responsible for engaging external remuneration experts to either develop or modify the remuneration system or to assess whether Management Board remuneration is appropriate. In doing so, it ensures the independence of remuneration experts from both the Management Board and the corporation at large.
2.2 Remuneration policy review and approval by the Annual General Meeting
The Supervisory Board of Henkel Management AG regularly reviews the remuneration system, as well as the appropriateness of the remuneration, based on the principles and criteria described in this remuneration policy, and adjusts them as necessary.
The remuneration policy must be submitted for approval to the Annual General Meeting of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA if substantial changes are planned, and in all cases every four years. If the Annual General Meeting refuses to approve the remuneration policy, a revised remuneration system must be submitted for approval at the next Annual General Meeting, at the latest.
2.3 Structure and amounts
The structure and amounts of Management Board remuneration are aligned to the size, complexity and international activities of the corporation, its economic and financial position, its performance and future prospects, the normal levels of remuneration encountered in comparable companies, and also the general compensation structure within the corporation. The remuneration paid to Management Board members of companies listed in the Deutscher Aktienindex (DAX share index) - excluding financial services companies and taking account of concomitant market standing and complexity - substantially represents the external benchmark used to assess whether the remuneration structure is commonplace and whether the target and maximum remuneration levels applied are appropriate (horizontal comparison). In addition, the Supervisory Board of Henkel Management AG considers the development of Management Board remuneration relative to the remuneration paid to senior management (management levels 0 and 1 of the Henkel Group) and to the workforce in Germany, in terms of both total remuneration and progress over time (vertical comparison).
The compensation package is further determined on the basis of the functions, responsibilities and personal performance of the individual officers, and the performance of the Management Board as a whole. The following criteria play a key role in measuring individual performance:
The absolute and relative performance of the business unit for which each officer is responsible compared to market/competition performance
The personal contribution toward implementing the strategic priorities
Achievement of the relevant separate targets agreed with each individual
The variable annual remuneration components take into account both positive and negative developments. The overall remuneration is designed to be internationally competitive while also providing an incentive for sustainable and long-term business development and a sustainable increase in shareholder value in a dynamic environment.
Members of the Management Board receive non-performance-related components and performance-related components consisting of the following three main elements:
Fixed non-performance-related basic remuneration to assure a reasonable basic salary
Annual variable cash remuneration (Short Term Incentive, STI) to encourage the achievement of annual targets relating to business operations
Variable, share-based cash remuneration relating to the long-term performance of the corporation (Long Term Incentive, LTI), based on achievement of long-term strategic targets
In compliance with the requirements of German Stock Corporation law [Aktiengesetz, AktG] and the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code (GCGC), the variable target remuneration is mostly of a long-term nature (i.e. long-term variable target remuneration accounts for a greater share of the total than short-term variable target remuneration), and payment is predominantly share-based.
Fringe benefits (other emoluments) are also paid. In addition, the Supervisory Board of Henkel Management AG is entitled to grant annual allocations to a company pension scheme (pension commitments) or payment of an appropriate lump-sum amount for personal provision. Rules that are consistent with market practice also exist to govern the various components of remuneration upon joining or leaving the Management Board.