  1. Markets
  2. Stock Allemagne
  3. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  4. News
  5. Henkel : Second semester may beat the first
Security HEN3

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

Equities HEN3 DE0006048432

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Delayed Xetra - 11:35:13 2023-08-18 am EDT Intraday chart for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
71.98 EUR -0.11% +4.53% +10.70%
05:24pm HENKEL : Second semester may beat the first Alphavalue
Aug. 17 HENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein gives a Sell rating MD

HENKEL : Second semester may beat the first

Today at 11:24 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

HENKEL : Second semester may beat the first Alphavalue
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein gives a Sell rating MD
Henkel Announces Executive Changes CI
Rogers Names New Chief Technology Officer MT
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein sets new Sell rating MD
Barclays raises target for Henkel to 72 euros - 'Equal Weight' DP
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Barclays remains Neutral MD
HENKEL : Strong confidence in the second semester Alphavalue
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating MD
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Deutsche Bank maintains a Sell rating MD
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Sell rating MD
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Goldman Sachs keeps a Sell rating MD
Berenberg raises Henkel to 'Hold' and target to 69 euros DP
HENKEL VORZUEGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating MD
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating MD
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Berenberg Upgrades to Neutral MD
HENKEL VORZUEGE : UBS remains Neutral MD
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Credit Suisse remains Neutral MD
Russian businessman Tavrin scoops up part of Melon Fashion Group's chains RE
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC MD
Dpa-AFX Overview: CORPORATE NEWS as of 10.08.2023 - 15.15 hrs. DP
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Warburg Research sticks Neutral MD
HENKEL VORZUEGE : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating MD
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Barclays remains Neutral MD
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein MD

Chart Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Chart Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
More charts

Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is one of the world's largest chemical groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - glues and adhesives (50.2%): industrial and packaging adhesives (brand Loctite, Technomelt Supra Cool and Ablestik Self-filleting), mass-market glues (Pritt and Pattex brands), adhesive tapes (Duck) and wallpaper adhesives (Metylan); - detergents and cleaning products (31.9%): detergents (Persil, Somat and Purex brands); - care products (16.9%): hair care products (Schwarzkopf and Syoss brand), personal care articles (Dial Anti-Ox Body Wash), oral and dental hygiene products; - other (1%). At the end of 2022, the group has 166 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (42.6%), North America (26.7%), Asia-Pacific (17.1%), Latin America (6.9%), Middle East and Africa (5.7%) and other (1%).
Sector
Specialty Chemicals
Calendar
2023-08-20 - Roadshow - Day 1
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
71.98EUR
Average target price
71.45EUR
Spread / Average Target
-0.74%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Adhesive & Epoxy

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Chart Analysis Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
+10.70% 30 818 M $
H.B. FULLER COMPANY
Chart Analysis H.B. Fuller Company
-2.82% 3 749 M $
SHANDONG DONGYUE ORGANOSILICON MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Shandong Dongyue Organosilicon Materials Co., Ltd.
-13.10% 1 598 M $
LINTEC CORPORATION
Chart Analysis LINTEC Corporation
+6.19% 1 074 M $
DARBOND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
Chart Analysis Darbond Technology Co., Ltd
+9.49% 1 064 M $
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Daejoo Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.
+25.63% 977 M $
JIANGSU HHCK ADVANCED MATERIALS CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Jiangsu HHCK Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd
 0.00% 870 M $
CHENGDU GUIBAO SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co.,Ltd.
+4.26% 865 M $
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Hubei Huitian New Materials Co., Ltd.
-13.97% 793 M $
EPOXY BASE ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis Epoxy Base Electronic Material Corporation Limited
+11.07% 705 M $
Adhesive & Epoxy
As early as today, start finding the best investment opportunities!
Optimize my profits
fermer