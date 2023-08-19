Equities HEN3 DE0006048432
|HENKEL : Second semester may beat the first
|HENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein gives a Sell rating
HENKEL : Second semester may beat the first
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is one of the world's largest chemical groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - glues and adhesives (50.2%): industrial and packaging adhesives (brand Loctite, Technomelt Supra Cool and Ablestik Self-filleting), mass-market glues (Pritt and Pattex brands), adhesive tapes (Duck) and wallpaper adhesives (Metylan); - detergents and cleaning products (31.9%): detergents (Persil, Somat and Purex brands); - care products (16.9%): hair care products (Schwarzkopf and Syoss brand), personal care articles (Dial Anti-Ox Body Wash), oral and dental hygiene products; - other (1%). At the end of 2022, the group has 166 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (42.6%), North America (26.7%), Asia-Pacific (17.1%), Latin America (6.9%), Middle East and Africa (5.7%) and other (1%).
