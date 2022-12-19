Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:36 2022-12-19 am EST
66.19 EUR   +0.81%
08:12aHenkel Spins off Russian Business
DJ
05:51aCms : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/18German Consumer Goods Group Henkel Separates Russian Business Ahead Of Sale
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Henkel Spins off Russian Business

12/19/2022 | 08:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Pierre Bertrand


Henkel AG on Monday said it has spun off its Russia business and that starting from Jan. 1, it will operate independently under the name of Lab Industries.

The move comes as the German consumer-goods company prepares its exit from Russia, which it announced back in April.

"A transfer of ownership is only possible if the local business can operate independently of Henkel's global business processes and systems," a Henkel spokesman said when asked by Dow Jones Newswires.

The spokesman said Henkel was working to complete the process as soon as possible.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 0811ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA 0.67% 66.08 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 5.50% 67.372 Delayed Quote.-14.60%
All news about HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
08:12aHenkel Spins off Russian Business
DJ
05:51aCms : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/18German Consumer Goods Group Henkel Separates Russian Business Ahead Of Sale
MT
12/16Henkel spins off its Russia business
RE
12/15Henkel : Sustainability Days 2022 sets the agenda for truly sustainable packaging
PU
12/15Henkel : and IGNIS sign agreement to produce solar energy
PU
12/13Germany's Henkel Adds New Adhesives Production Area To US Facility
MT
12/13Henkel Celebrates Completion of Salisbury Facility Expansion
CI
12/13HENKEL VORZUEGE : Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
12/12Dd : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Konstantin von Unger, Discretionary order to sell a total of 45..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 376 M 23 726 M 23 726 M
Net income 2022 1 246 M 1 322 M 1 322 M
Net Debt 2022 1 151 M 1 220 M 1 220 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 2,84%
Capitalization 26 801 M 28 418 M 28 418 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 51 800
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 65,66 €
Average target price 65,23 €
Spread / Average Target -0,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Knobel Chairman-Management Board
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Simone Bagel-Trah Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kuehn Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-7.70%28 418
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-6.38%4 043
SHANDONG DONGYUE ORGANOSILICON MATERIALS CO., LTD.-29.81%2 208
LINTEC CORPORATION-16.24%1 104
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.-9.49%1 037
CHENGDU GUIBAO SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-20.78%895