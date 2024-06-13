HENKEL : UBS reiterates its neutral recommendation on the stock

UBS reiterates its neutral recommendation on the stock, with an unchanged target price of E81, representing a potential downside of -5%.



' First-half results look solid, thanks to a substantial increase in operating margin; improvement in volume growth is more moderate' says UBS.



'The favorable raw materials mix and environment should lead to a 170 basis point improvement in operating margin this year, but visibility of organic sales growth remains limited at this stage', the broker believes.



