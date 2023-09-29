Stock HEN3 HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Equities

HEN3

DE0006048432

Specialty Chemicals

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 04:38:35 2023-09-29 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
67.39 EUR +0.58% -0.44% +3.69%
10:12am HENKEL : Weaker economy makes us more cautious Alphavalue
Sep. 26 French shoppers buy fewer tampons, less detergent as prices surge RE

HENKEL : Weaker economy makes us more cautious

September 29, 2023 at 04:12 am EDT

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

HENKEL : Weaker economy makes us more cautious Alphavalue
French shoppers buy fewer tampons, less detergent as prices surge RE
OECD's Economic Contraction Call on Germany Weighs on Stocks MT
Germany's Chemical Group Henkel Partners with MedTech Europe MT
WDH/ShARES IN FOCUS: Analysts' votes support Beiersdorf - weigh on Henkel DP
Analyst votes support Beiersdorf and put Henkel under pressure DP
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating MD
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Sell rating from Bernstein MD
Tranche Update on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 21, 2022. CI
Henkel Launches Battery Engineering Center in Germany MT
HENKEL VORZUEGE : JP Morgan sticks Neutral MD
Sales up for cosmetics industry in the first half of the year DP
Why is France struggling to lower supermarket prices? RE
German Shares Extend Rally Despite Gloomy GfK Survey MT
Companies sell their businesses in Russia RE
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein maintains a Sell rating MD
HENKEL : Second semester may beat the first Alphavalue
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein gives a Sell rating MD
Henkel Announces Executive Changes CI
Rogers Names New Chief Technology Officer MT
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein sets new Sell rating MD
Barclays raises target for Henkel to 72 euros - 'Equal Weight' DP
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Barclays remains Neutral MD
HENKEL : Strong confidence in the second semester Alphavalue
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating MD

Chart Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Chart Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
More charts

Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is one of the world's largest chemical groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - glues and adhesives (50.2%): industrial and packaging adhesives (brand Loctite, Technomelt Supra Cool and Ablestik Self-filleting), mass-market glues (Pritt and Pattex brands), adhesive tapes (Duck) and wallpaper adhesives (Metylan); - detergents and cleaning products (31.9%): detergents (Persil, Somat and Purex brands); - care products (16.9%): hair care products (Schwarzkopf and Syoss brand), personal care articles (Dial Anti-Ox Body Wash), oral and dental hygiene products; - other (1%). At the end of 2022, the group has 166 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (42.6%), North America (26.7%), Asia-Pacific (17.1%), Latin America (6.9%), Middle East and Africa (5.7%) and other (1%).
Sector
Specialty Chemicals
Calendar
2023-11-09 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
67.00EUR
Average target price
71.63EUR
Spread / Average Target
+6.91%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Adhesive & Epoxy

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA Stock Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
+3.75% 27 884 M $
H.B. FULLER COMPANY Stock H.B. Fuller Company
+0.04% 3 870 M $
TIANYANG NEW MATERIALS (SHANGHAI) TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Tianyang New Materials (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd.
-36.19% 503 M $
KANGDA NEW MATERIALS (GROUP) CO., LTD. Stock Kangda New Materials (Group) Co., Ltd.
+4.97% 556 M $
SHANGHAI SMITH ADHESIVE NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD Stock Shanghai Smith Adhesive New Material Co.,Ltd
+28.09% 360 M $
KUKDO CHEMICAL CO., LTD. Stock Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.
+21.64% 321 M $
ASSEMS INC. Stock ASSEMS Inc.
-32.28% 54 M $
BEIJING COMENS NEW MATERIALS CO.,LTD. Stock Beijing Comens New Materials Co.,Ltd.
+47.50% 609 M $
DARBOND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD Stock Darbond Technology Co., Ltd
+3.37% 1 039 M $
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD. Stock Hubei Huitian New Materials Co., Ltd.
-15.80% 803 M $
Adhesive & Epoxy
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Xetra
  4. News
  5. Henkel : Weaker economy makes us more cautious
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer