  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:20 2022-09-15 am EDT
62.73 EUR   -0.08%
04:10aHENKEL : acquires Thermexit business from Nanoramic
PU
03:09aHENKEL VORZUEGE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
09/14Henkel Unveils Semiconductor Capillary Underfill for Advanced Silicon Node Flip Chip Applications
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Henkel : acquires Thermexit business from Nanoramic

09/15/2022 | 04:10am EDT
Sep 15, 2022Düsseldorf / Germany

Expanding capabilities in high-performance segments for thermal management solutions

Henkel acquires Thermexit business from Nanoramic

Henkel has completed the acquisition of the Thermal Management Materials business of Nanoramic Laboratories (Nanoramic) headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, marketed under the brand Thermexit™ (Thermexit). Nanoramic, until 2018 known as FastCAP Systems Corporation, is an R&D company focused on developing high-end energy storage and thermal management technologies based on carbon composites. With this acquisition Henkel aims to strengthen the position of its Adhesive Technologies business unit in the growing markets for Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) by expanding its capabilities in high-performance segments.

The Thermexit portfolio includes patented, high-performance thermal interface gap pads based on an innovative nano-filler technology. This technology provides unique materials with extremely high thermal conductivity and excellent stability.

The acquisition strengthens Henkel's position in the growing Thermal Interface Material (TIM) market and expands its offerings for applications in high-growing market segments that require specialized know-how with regards to heat management in electronics, including 5G infrastructure, semiconductors, and power conversion for industrial and automotive electronics.

"Thermal management solutions are an important growth technology within our materials portfolio and play a major role to further drive innovations with regards to global megatrends such as connectivity, mobility and sustainability," explained Jan-Dirk Auris, Executive Vice President Henkel Adhesive Technologies. "The acquisition of Thermexit complements our existing portfolio with offerings in high-growing market segments to further create value for our customers."

Both parties agreed to not disclose any financial details of the transaction.

Disclaimer

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 788 M 21 788 M 21 788 M
Net income 2022 1 200 M 1 200 M 1 200 M
Net Debt 2022 1 135 M 1 135 M 1 135 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 2,97%
Capitalization 26 252 M 26 252 M 26 252 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 51 800
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 62,78 €
Average target price 67,88 €
Spread / Average Target 8,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Knobel Chairman-Management Board
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Simone Bagel-Trah Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kuehn Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-11.75%26 252
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-22.51%3 337
SHANDONG DONGYUE ORGANOSILICON MATERIALS CO., LTD.-17.67%2 594
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.2.48%1 176
LINTEC CORPORATION-11.61%1 115
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.-12.20%999