Henkel : acquires Thermexit business from Nanoramic

Sep 15, 2022Düsseldorf / Germany

Expanding capabilities in high-performance segments for thermal management solutions

Henkel has completed the acquisition of the Thermal Management Materials business of Nanoramic Laboratories ‏(Nanoramic) headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, marketed under the brand Thermexit™ ‏(Thermexit). Nanoramic, until 2018 known as FastCAP Systems Corporation, is an R&D company focused on developing high-end energy storage and thermal management technologies based on carbon composites. With this acquisition Henkel aims to strengthen the position of its Adhesive Technologies business unit in the growing markets for Thermal Interface Materials ‏(TIM) by expanding its capabilities in high-performance segments.