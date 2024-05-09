HENKEL : adjusted target price at Stifel

May 09, 2024 at 08:32 am EDT Share

Stifel has reiterated its 'hold' recommendation on Henkel, with an adjusted price target of 82 to 83 euros, believing that the stock should maintain its positive momentum for the publication of half-year results in August, following relatively reassuring comments.



In addition to improving volume trends for the Consumer Brands and Adhesive Technologies divisions, the broker says it remains 'constructive on the margin recovery' of the German consumer goods group.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.