Henkel : and GPI packaging solutions enhance sustainability of packaging can multi-packs

Sep 27, 2021Düsseldorf / Germany

Rethinking packaging towards a circular economy

Consumers do not just buy the content of a product, they buy its packaging as well. Today, their increased awareness of the environmental impact of packaging also significantly influences purchase decisions. Henkel has anticipated this development: Its experts are developing packaging adhesives which support the design of sustainable packaging involving less waste and improved recyclability.

Taking into account the complexity of the packaging supply chain, Henkel is achieving this in collaboration with its partners along the value chain. A prime example of how fruitful this can be is KeelClipTM, a solution that replaces single-use plastic rings or wrap with recyclable cardboard. KeelClipTM has been developed by Graphic Packaging International (GPI) and leverages Henkel adhesive technologies.

A study by ProCarton shows that 75% of consumers from across Europe say that the environmental impact of a products packaging affects their purchasing decision.1 However, the adhesive which is a major enabling technology for innovative packaging design is often not on the centerstage of attention among consumers. But these few drops that are holding almost every piece of packaging together can make a significant difference. Hence, Henkel is pushing innovative adhesive products further to help reduce waste and increase recyclability for the whole value chain. With its solutions Henkel capitalizes on the potential the adhesives bear for more sustainable design in packaging.

Supporting brand owners with more sustainable packaging solutions

"KeelClipTM is a real breakthrough and a multi-award-winning innovation in packaging. It provides a both practical and sustainable alternative to packaging components such as plastic can rings. It takes our customers one step closer to achieving their sustainability goals," said Steve Gould, Product Development and Marketing Director Beverages at GPI, adding: "Henkel's Technomelt adhesives enable our solution to meet the line speed requirements of even the fastest fillers. With Henkel, we have a strong and reliable partner at our side to realize our sustainable packaging design."

With this innovative solution, Henkel and GPI help to cut both plastic use and CO 2 emissions in the packaging lifecycle. With the first implementation of the KeelClipTM technology to a few customer production lines, Henkel is supporting them on their journey minimizing the CO 2 footprint through innovative packaging design. Furthermore, KeelClipTM is easy to recycle after use and it needs significantly less board than most other carton-based options for can multipacks in the market. The applied adhesives from Henkel's Technomelt range are fully compatible with paper recycling processes and offer a high cohesion, minimizing adhesive transfer to the container. Thanks to the available consumption measuring system, precise and continuous monitoring helps to optimize usage of the Henkel adhesives and to lower consumption.

"Our Technomelt adhesive solutions are the perfect match for GPI's KeelClipTM solution. They provide the basis for a more sustainable packaging design for drink can multipacks. At the same time, they help customers visualize the shift towards a circular economy and improving the consumer experience," explained Christian Schwaer, Business Development Manager Packaging & Labeling OEMs EIMEA at Henkel, summarizing the company's commitment to sustainability.

For more information, please visit graphicpkg.com