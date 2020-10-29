Henkel : and Nexa3D launch affordable and ultra-fast new general-purpose material xPRO410

Log in
10/29/2020 | 10:15am EDT

Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast stereolithography production 3D printers, and Henkel, a leading supplier of high impact functional additive materials, announced today that they are taking another decisive step in their expanding collaboration aimed at democratizing access to a new class of photopolymers with the introduction of the xPRO410, a rigid photoplastic that prints extremely high accuracy parts with exceptional surface finish. Formulated based on Henkel's Loctite PRO410 polymer and optimized for the Nexa3D's NXE400 3D printer, this material is ideal for general purpose prototyping.

xPRO410 is an affordable general-purpose material enabling multiple daily design iterations and same day on-demand parts for small and large product enterprises. This rigid material offers extremely high accuracy and exceptional surface finish that is ideal for service bureaus seeking to upgrade their services to same day and next day fulfilment. It enables the fast and accurate printing of parts for a wide range of form, fit and function designs and beautiful appearance prototypes. xPRO410 can be printed continuously on the NXE400 at speeds of up to 8 liters per hour, representing a 20x productivity gain. xPRO410 parts achieve dimensional accuracy of within 0.2% after post curing on the Nexa3D xCure system and can withstand temperature exposure of up to 70°C.

Nexa3D plans to include xPRO410 with every NXE400 it sells commercially as of November 1st, 2020. To learn more about the expanding Henkel and Nexa3D partnership, check out this media kit and watch this video or visit Nexa3D's virtual booth located on FormNext Connect. You can get your free pass here.

'We are excited to further expand our partnership with Nexa3D and provide market access to a new class of photopolymers just in time for FormNext Connect,' said Ken Kisner, Head of Innovation at Henkel. 'These next steps in our collaboration with Nexa3D are casting a new light on additive polymers and shattering traditional 3D printing productivity, performance and cost barriers.'

'It's very gratifying for me to witness how quickly our partnership with Henkel is yielding transformative industry outcomes,' said Avi Reichental, co-founder, chairman and CEO Nexa3D. 'Every product company knows that to produce great products they need brilliant designers and innovative tools. With the launch of xPRO410 Henkel and Nexa3D are making design iteration possible in minutes instead of days or weeks and that is a truly gamechanger.'

Both the NXE400 and the xPRO41O are available for purchase now. To find a Nexa3D reseller or schedule a demo, please click here.

To learn more about Henkel's innovation in 3D printing visit LoctiteAM.com. To see how your organization can collaborate with Henkel, please email Loctite3DP@henkel.com.

Henkel and Nexa3D are working together applying circular economy principles into every phase of their material formulating and printing process. Through the implementation of end-to-end validated workflows, both companies are rigorously measuring and improving on what matters, minimizing process waste, reducing energy consumption per part and working with customers around the world to reduce their overall carbon footprint.

About Nexa3D
Nexa3D is digitizing the world's supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast industrial grade polymer 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's photoplastic printers are powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) print engine and its thermoplastic printers by Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS) print engine that increase print speed and productivity by orders of magnitude. The company's partnerships with world-class material suppliers unlocks the full potential of supply-chain approved polymers tailored for faster production at scale. Nexa3D's Digital Twin Printing (DTP) software optimizes the entire additive production cycle through process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency while minimizing material usage and waste and reducing energy and carbon footprint. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com.

Disclaimer

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 14:14:10 UTC

