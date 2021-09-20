Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Henkel : develops silicone-free liquid thermal gap filler with excellent dielectric strength, ideal for high voltage applications

09/20/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sep 20, 2021Düsseldorf / Germany

High thermal conductivity Bergquist TIM provides volume production benefits and eliminates contamination concerns

Henkel develops silicone-free liquid thermal gap filler with excellent dielectric strength, ideal for high voltage applications

Henkel today announced the commercial launch of Bergquist Gap Filler TGF 3000SF, the latest in the company's line of silicone-free thermal interface materials (TIMs). With significantly higher thermal conductivity than any previous silicone-free liquid formulation in its portfolio and delivering impressive dielectric strength, Henkel's new material extends wider market opportunities and production flexibility to manufacturing operations that require avoidance of silicone outgassing.

Henkel Director of Market Strategy for Power and Industrial Automation, Justin Kolbe, explains that the challenges associated with silicone contamination are well-known and silicone-sensitive devices more prevalent. 'As sensors and optical components become prolific within industrial applications, and products such as drives and robotics need to be manufactured for multi-purpose use, sourcing components that pose no risk of silicone contamination is a central reliability criterion,' he says. 'At the same time, power densities are increasing, footprints are shrinking and controlling for higher thermal loads and voltages while facilitating high-volume, cost-efficient production remain priorities. This is not an easy balance to strike, but one that Bergquist Gap Filler TGF 3000SF achieves.'

A liquid, two-part, 3.0 W/m-K silicone-free TIM, Bergquist Gap Filler TGF 3000SF offers high-reliability performance for a variety of applications where silicone sensitivity is a concern. These include industrial automation systems; power conversion technologies such as motor drives and power supplies; automotive infrastructure EV charging devices; and, computers and peripherals, to name a few. With high dielectric strength at >10 kV/mm and good volume resistivity, Bergquist Gap Filler TGF 3000SF is suitable for higher voltage applications, while also providing high-reliability thermal performance at operating temperatures ranging from -40° C to 100° C. Exhibiting extremely low assembly stress, the liquid TIM is ideal for use with sensitive components and/or printed circuit boards with intricate architectures.

Productivity is also a central attribute of Bergquist Gap Filler TGF 3000SF. The silicone-free liquid TIM is conducive to mass production environments where fast dispensing is necessary to achieve high UPH objectives; it dispenses at a rate of 1.5 cc/sec. With a 1:1 mixing ratio, the material can be stored at room temperature and is easily processed.

'The silicone-free attributes of this product make it viable for use in almost any environment,' comments Kolbe, noting the opportunity for customers to simplify supply chains through inventory simplification. 'This, in addition to its cost-competitiveness and process adaptability, puts Bergquist Gap Filler TGF 3000SF in a distinctive class.'

Though only recently commercialized, the product is already specified for several customer programs and outcomes have been extremely positive. To learn more about Bergquist Gap Filler TGF 3000SF, visit the product page.

Disclaimer

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 09:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
05:02aHENKEL : develops silicone-free liquid thermal gap filler with excellent dielect..
PU
04:22aSURCAR 2021 : Henkel Presents Advanced Coating Technologies for Aluminum Pretrea..
PU
09/16HENKEL VORZUEGE : Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank
MD
09/15HENKEL : Nexa and Henkel announce expanded collaboration to jointly develop turn..
PU
09/15Nexa3D Inc. and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Announces Expanded Collaboration to Join..
CI
09/15HENKEL : Launch of industry-first high-performance, zero VOC adhesive range for ..
PU
09/09HENKEL : Collaboration enables the production of first additively manufactured c..
PU
09/09ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Boohoo, Boston Beer, Cisco Systems, Eversource, Frontl..
09/09HENKEL VORZUEGE : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
MD
09/06HENKEL : Idea Hackathon supports 100 early-stage female founders
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 19 893 M 23 303 M 23 303 M
Net income 2021 1 790 M 2 096 M 2 096 M
Net Debt 2021 512 M 600 M 600 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 32 576 M 38 239 M 38 160 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 52 750
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 78,64 €
Average target price 95,86 €
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Knobel Chief Executive Officer
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer
Simone Bagel-Trah Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kühn Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-14.80%38 239
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO., LTD.100.85%4 463
H.B. FULLER COMPANY17.04%3 190
LINTEC CORPORATION19.14%1 786
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.28.13%1 179
SWANCOR HOLDING CO., LTD.-44.26%283