DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - The consumer goods company Henkel expects organic growth to slow down while the margin will continue to rise. Organic sales are expected to increase by two to four percent in 2024, as the DAX-listed company announced in Düsseldorf on Monday. Behind brands such as Persil, Pril and Pattex, the Group excludes effects such as acquisitions and exchange rate changes as well as business in Russia and high inflation in Turkey. The adjusted operating margin is expected to reach 12.0 to 13.5 percent. Analysts' estimates have recently tended to be at the lower end of the respective ranges.

In the past year, Henkel had pushed through higher prices and accepted a dip in volume in return. Sales rose organically by 4.2 percent to 21.5 billion euros compared to the previous year. On a reported basis, however, it fell by 3.9 percent. The operating result (EBIT) adjusted for special effects and restructuring costs rose by around a tenth to 2.56 billion euros. The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 11.9 percent in the reporting year (previous year: 10.4 percent)./ngu/stk/mis