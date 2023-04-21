Advanced search
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:29:28 2023-04-21 am EDT
75.47 EUR   -0.22%
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
Henkel expects net financial loss from sale of Russia business
RE
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
Henkel expects net financial loss from sale of Russia business

04/21/2023 | 04:59am EDT
Illustration shows Henkel logo

(Reuters) - Henkel on Friday said it expects to see a net financial loss in the deal to sell its Russian business.

The consumer goods group did not disclose the amount of losses but pointed out that the currency exchange effect would play a role in the transaction.

Further details on the deal will be provided in the company's first-half earnings release in August, it added.

On Thursday evening, Henkel announced that it had sold its business in Russia to a consortium of local financial investors for 600 million euros ($657.54 million), as it finalises its exit from the country.

The maker of Persil washing detergents and Pritt glue has been active in Russia for more than 30 years and most recently operated 11 production sites there.

Henkel is among many Western firms that have decided to leave Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, which prompted many countries to impose sweeping sanctions.

($1 = 0.9125 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Andrey Sychev, Editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA 0.00% 75.62 Delayed Quote.16.33%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.15% 81.65 Delayed Quote.13.43%
Financials
Sales 2023 21 508 M 23 591 M 23 591 M
Net income 2023 1 360 M 1 492 M 1 492 M
Net Debt 2023 693 M 760 M 760 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 2,46%
Capitalization 30 309 M 33 244 M 33 244 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
EV / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 51 200
Free-Float 59,7%
