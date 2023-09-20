Henkel launches first silicone-free multifunctional EMI thermal gap pad

Sep 20, 2023Düsseldorf / Germany
Silicone-free Bergquist Gap Pad TGP EMI4000 offers a breakthrough in longevity, versatility, and performanceHenkel launches first silicone-free multifunctional EMI thermal gap pad
As modern vehicles become increasingly reliant on advanced ADAS and telematics systems, OEMs are seeking to ensure the long-term reliability and performance of these mission-critical components by preventing unintended cross-talk. A key solution for these sensitive electronics is multifunctional gap pads that offer a rare combination of heat dissipation as well as attenuation of electromagnetic radiation. Henkel's Bergquist Gap Pad TGP EMI4000 is the first silicone-free gap pad solution opening new possibilities for greater reliability and performance as silicone oil migration could impact functionality of components over time.
Bergquist Gap Pad TGP EMI4000 is a silicone-free material that offers both thermal conductivity (4W/mK) performance and EMI protection at frequencies up to 77 GHz. Its reduced oil migration formula optimizes vertical gap stability and loss of functionality over time. These capabilities make it well suited to applications such as radar and V2X/Telematic Modules. "With this new exciting and innovative technology, we are addressing multiple industry needs in a single product while filling a white spot in our portfolio and the market landscape", explains Laura Überbacher, Business Development Manager at Henkel.
The highly conformable, soft nature of the material enables low assembly stress and enhances wet-out at the interface resulting in better thermal performance than harder materials with a similar performance rating.
Bergquist Gap Pad TGP EMI4000 is a REACH-compliant solution that offers various safety and sustainability advantages. As a silicone-free material it eliminates hazardous D3 to D6 siloxanes and reduces the need for multiple material solutions through its multifunctional nature.
To learn more about Henkel's portfolio of automotive electronics solutions, please visit: Automotive Electronics Solutions - Henkel Adhesives(henkel-adhesives.com)
