Henkel launches first silicone-free multifunctional EMI thermal gap pad

Bergquist Gap Pad TGP EMI4000 is a silicone-free material that offers both thermal conductivity ‏(4W/mK) performance and EMI protection at frequencies up to 77 GHz. Its reduced oil migration formula optimizes vertical gap stability and loss of functionality over time. These capabilities make it well suited to applications such as radar and V2X/Telematic Modules. "With this new exciting and innovative technology, we are addressing multiple industry needs in a single product while filling a white spot in our portfolio and the market landscape", explains Laura Überbacher, Business Development Manager at Henkel.