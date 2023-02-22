Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:46:16 2023-02-22 am EST
68.65 EUR   +0.78%
05:07aHenkel : launches novel Sensor INKxperience Kit for IOT sensor engineering with printed electronics technologies
PU
02/21Cms : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/13Cms : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Henkel : launches novel Sensor INKxperience Kit for IOT sensor engineering with printed electronics technologies

02/22/2023 | 05:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 22, 2023Düsseldorf / Germany

Quick and efficient professional toolkit for ideation, prototyping and proof of concept engineering

Henkel launches novel Sensor INKxperience Kit for IOT sensor engineering with printed electronics technologies

As a global leader in material technologies Henkel has launched a novel sensor experience kit tailor-made for IOT engineering across industries. The novel Henkel Qhesive Solutions Sensor INKxperience Kit offers four different printed electronics technologies that are pre-configured with hardware and software for prototyping and engineering ideation. The kit has been designed for professional engineers and enables them to quickly and efficiently explore and experiment with the technology of printed electronics for the development of IOT sensor solutions.

Henkel is an industry-leading supplier of printed electronics materials and services. The broad Loctite portfolio of functional inks allows to print functional electronics circuits on foil, creating flexible circuitry for various applications, including IOT sensors. Together with its ecosystem of partners Henkel enables the development of printed electronics applications tailored for the specific properties demanded by industrial customers. The company´s inks are suitable for a broad variety of sensor technologies including water detection sensors, self-regulating heating, pressure sensing, or printed antennas.

Henkel has developed the novel Sensor INKxperience Kit in collaboration with its partners LAIIER® and Quad Industries. To demonstrate the potentials and various functionalities of the company´s inks for the development of smart product applications, the kit contains four different technologies: a Leak Detection Sensor, a Non-Contact Liquid Level Sensor, a Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Heater and a Single as well as Multi Zone Force Sensitive Resistor (FSR) Sensor which are all reusable multiple times. The printed technologies are pre-configured with hardware and software for immediate and continuous data read-out and offer an easy set-up for the ideation of new ideas and proof concept during prototyping and the engineering process of next generation IOT sensors.

IOT engineers can use the kit to explore the possibilities printed electronics offers for the development of sensor solutions. The technology is already implemented across a variety of industrial end-application markets, ranging from building construction and building information management and modelling to logistics, transportation, smart home appliances and furniture. The printed sensor technology complements traditional sensor hardware opening-up new opportunities in intelligent surface sensor design. The application of printed surface sensor technologies combined with hardware and software enables a new scope of data collection for remote monitoring, offering benefits in terms of efficiency tracking and, in addition, a sustainable use of resources and improved product lifetime, for example maintaining the structural health of a building.

"Our Sensor INKxperience Kit is a response to the ongoing digital transformation which drives the implementation of IOT solution cross industries," explained Melanie Wendrikat, Market Strategy Manager Printed Electronics at Henkel. "We see a growing demand for sensor integration into surface structures and the printed electronics technology offers a unique form factor and increased flexibility in design of these smart surfaces, retrofitted or integrated. The Sensor INKxperience Kit combines different printed sensor technologies with hardware and software and provides engineers a pre-configured, out of the box solution for ideation, technology testing and initial prototyping. Thus, it provides all components needed to directly start experiencing the sensors."

To ensure that the Sensor INKxperience Kit meets the demands and requirements of IOT engineers across markets Henkel has conducted a variety of surveys and user tests beforehand. Among others, the kit has been tested by IOX, a development partner in the field of Internet of Things. IOX offers IoT sensors and platforms as a service or product applications that enable companies to make faster and data-driven decisions to generate more revenue.

"We are pleased to have been selected as a development partner by Henkel for the user tests of the INKxperience Kit," said Sergey Schaal, responsible for electronics development at IOX GmbH. "The kit makes it very easy to get a feeling for how printed electronics technology works and enables fast proof of concept validating the technology for a new sensor application."

The novel Sensor INKxperience Kit is available as of February 2023 preliminary with a focus on European markets. The kit can be ordered via Henkel´s sample shop under https://www.inkxperiencekit.com/.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 10:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
05:07aHenkel : launches novel Sensor INKxperience Kit for IOT sensor engineering with printed el..
PU
02/21Cms : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/13Cms : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/09Henkel to Boost Consumer Goods Business, CEO Says
MT
02/09Henkel CEO: plan significant expansion of consumer goods business
RE
02/06Cms : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/03Despite criticism: many corporations stick to online AGMs
DP
02/03More than half of Dax companies stick to online AGMs
DP
01/31HENKEL VORZUEGE : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
01/31BASF, BMW, Eight Other German Companies Form JV for Automotive Sector Data Ecosystem
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 333 M 23 832 M 23 832 M
Net income 2022 1 227 M 1 309 M 1 309 M
Net Debt 2022 1 175 M 1 253 M 1 253 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 28 182 M 30 074 M 30 074 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 51 800
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 68,12 €
Average target price 65,97 €
Spread / Average Target -3,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Knobel Chairman-Management Board
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Simone Bagel-Trah Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kuehn Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA4.77%30 074
H.B. FULLER COMPANY0.31%3 695
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.10.60%1 131
LINTEC CORPORATION3.21%1 124
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.37.18%1 104
CHENGDU GUIBAO SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.20.74%1 078