Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/11 08:20:50 am
78.25 EUR   +3.59%
08:08aHENKEL : low pressure molding materials protect and seal medical electronics
PU
07:07aHENKEL VORZUEGE : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
01/06HENKEL VORZUEGE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Henkel : low pressure molding materials protect and seal medical electronics

01/11/2022 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 11, 2022Düsseldorf / Germany

Encapsulants tested to ISO 10993 biocompatibility standards for medical devices

Henkel low pressure molding materials protect and seal medical electronics

Henkel has introduced three new low pressure molding (LPM) materials designed to seal and protect medical devices from moisture, temperature extremes, chemicals, vibration, impact and other environmental concerns. Using a gentle, low pressure process, Loctite PA 6732, Loctite PA 6682 and Loctite PA 6951 completely encapsulate medical devices including catheters, tube sets, connectors, and surgical tools, as well as sensors and switches used in medical diagnostic and monitoring equipment. All three LPM products are tested to Henkel's protocols based upon ISO 10993 biocompatibility standards including skin sensitization, with certificates available on request.

LPM hot melts completely replace thermoplastic housings and allow manufacturers to produce complex and intricate assemblies by customizing part geometry, surface texture, color and opacity. These materials form an adhesive bond with the entire component being encapsulated, becoming part of the component's three-dimensional form and creating a water-tight, chemically-resistant seal. The cost-effective LPM process involves three steps: placing the bare component into a custom mold set, heating the polyamide material and injecting it at low pressure into the mold, and allowing the material to cool rapidly for 10 to 50 seconds before removing the newly encased and bonded component for immediate use.

Formulated to allow greater design freedom than traditional medical encapsulants, Loctite PA 6732, Loctite PA 6682 and Loctite PA 6951 are single component, solvent-free polyamides that are solid at room temperature. Derived from natural fatty acid feed stocks obtained from renewable resources such as soy, rapeseed and sunflowers, they are green and sustainable. No harmful fumes are released during the molding process, and all products are RoHS and REACH compliant.

Loctite PA 6732 is an amber material that performs well in temperatures from -40 to 140°C. Clear Loctite PA 6682 is designed for use in temperatures between -25 and 105°C. Loctite PA 6951 is a colorless material that performs well in temperatures from -40 to 100°C.

These new products are part of Henkel's complete portfolio of LPM products used in electronic components, power and industrial automation, HVAC, and lighting applications. For more information or to request a sample, contact us at industrials@henkel.com or visit https://henkel-adhesives.com/lowpressuremolding.

Disclaimer

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 13:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
08:08aHENKEL : low pressure molding materials protect and seal medical electronics
PU
07:07aHENKEL VORZUEGE : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
01/06HENKEL VORZUEGE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
01/06HENKEL : invests in medical technology start-up Smartz AG
PU
01/05HENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
01/05HENKEL VORZUEGE : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
01/05HENKEL VORZUEGE : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
MD
2021Harima Chemicals Group to Acquire Henkel's Solder Material Business
MT
2021Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. agreed to acquire Solder Materials Business from Henkel AG..
CI
2021HENKEL : partners with Jokey and Akpol to drive circular economy initiatives in constructi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 19 956 M 22 621 M 22 621 M
Net income 2021 1 721 M 1 951 M 1 951 M
Net Debt 2021 350 M 397 M 397 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 31 763 M 35 976 M 36 006 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 52 750
Free-Float -
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 75,54 €
Average target price 89,27 €
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Knobel Chairman-Management Board
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Simone Bagel-Trah Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kuehn Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA6.19%35 976
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO., LTD.-1.49%4 100
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-5.26%4 029
LINTEC CORPORATION2.01%1 669
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.-4.05%1 162
SHANGHAI TIANYANG HOT MELT ADHESIVES CO., LTD.-4.98%626