Henkel : completes sale of Right Guard and Dry Idea brands

Jun 10, 2021Düsseldorf / Germany

Further progress in active portfolio management

Henkel has closed the sale of two brands, Right Guard and Dry Idea, to Thriving Brands LLC, effective June 1, 2021. Both brands are mainly focused on the North American and UK markets. The transaction is another milestone in the company's ambition to actively shape its portfolio, an important pillar of its Purposeful Growth agenda. Last year, Henkel announced that the company has identified brands and categories with a total sales volume of more than one billion euros, predominantly in its consumer businesses, of which around 50 percent are marked to be divested or discontinued by 2021.

The two brands that have now been sold were identified as non-core activities within the Henkel Beauty Care portfolio. Right Guard is a men's grooming brand, offering anti-perspirants and shower gels and is mainly focused on the US and UK markets. Dry Idea is a North American women's anti-perspirant brand. The transaction includes trademark rights and access to product formulations.

'Shaping a winning portfolio is a key element of our strategic agenda for purposeful growth. Our active portfolio management is an important driver in making our business successful for the future to win the 20s. This includes high-impact acquisitions, which are an integral part of our strategy, as well as divestments and discontinuations. The divestment will allow us to focus on and better support our core brands and categories within our Beauty Care business unit,' said Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel.

This information contains forward-looking statements which are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the corporate management of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. Statements with respect to the future are characterized by the use of words such as 'expect', 'intend', 'plan', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', and similar terms. Such statements are not to be understood as in any way guaranteeing that those expectations will turn out to be accurate. Future performance and results actually achieved by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and its affiliated companies depend on a number of risks and uncertainties and may therefore differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are outside Henkel's control and cannot be accurately estimated in advance, such as the future economic environment and the actions of competitors and others involved in the marketplace. Henkel neither plans nor undertakes to update any forward-looking statements.

This document includes - in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined - supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures ‏(non-GAAP-measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Henkel's net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently.