    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:45 2022-06-24 am EDT
60.17 EUR   +1.06%
Henkel : opens new adhesives plant in Mexico

06/24/2022 | 09:26am EDT
Jun 24, 2022Düsseldorf / Germany

State-of-the-art facility expands manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand

Henkel opens new adhesives plant in Mexico

Henkel is expanding its production capabilities in Mexico by opening a new state-of-the-art plant for hot melt adhesives in Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon. With a size of nearly 30,000 square-meter the new facility has been designed to primarily manufacture pressure sensitive and non-pressure sensitive hot melts under the leading Technomelt brand. The products range from Henkel's high-performance SUPRA product portfolio, designed for efficient bonding of substrates under extreme conditions, to Henkel's COOL portfolio, with a lower melting point compared to traditional hot melt adhesives (between 100°C and 120°C).

These hot melt adhesives are used in the consumer goods and packaging industries for food, beverages, and personal care products; and include case and carton sealing, bottle labeling, heat-seal, self-adhesive labels, bookbinding, adult and baby diapers, as well as feminine hygiene among other applications.

The plant will also manufacture hot melt adhesives under the Easyflow brand. This patented Henkel technology is designed to improve production line efficiency and minimize material handling providing a better value proposition to customers, including enhanced safety, performance, yield, and energy savings.

"Henkel remains committed to Mexico and the great growth opportunities our country can provide for the Adhesive Technologies business," said Valentín López, President of Henkel in Mexico and Costa Rica. "We are extremely grateful to our employees and vendors, and for the trust our customers continue to place in our quality, technology and experience, nationally and internationally, as our plant supports customers in the Americas, such as Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, Canada and the United States."

"It is a pleasure for me to accompany Henkel in this inauguration and to see the great impact this new plant is generating in our community through its technologies and innovations," said the Secretary of Economic Development of the State of Nuevo León, Mr. Iván Rivas. "Our government will continue to promote actions like these for the benefit of the people of Nuevo Leon," he concluded.

Contributing to sustainability

According to Henkel´s sustainability strategy the new plant is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies enabling carbon emission efficient processes and reducing the impact of the site on the environment; it also features outdoor solar lamps and indoor LED technology lighting.

Additionally, the administrative building facilities have been awarded LEED Gold level certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, on the strength of ecological practices implemented and building structure design and investments. Some of these benefits include:

  • Reducing water consumption by up to 40 percent in employee facilities.
  • Improving employee well-being with outdoor views for over 90 percent of office areas.
  • Reducing electricity consumption by up to 25 percent.
  • Implementing specialized recycling for cardboard, paper, plastic, and wood.

The plant also has ISO 9001, 45001 and 14001 certifications, and operates an advanced process control system, an automated raw material addition system and other features to create a safe work environment.

"Henkel is deeply focused on sustainability, seeking a positive impact on the production chain so that, with the best use of resources, we generate savings that are automatically reflected in our clients´ finished products. Thanks to this new plant, we are well positioned to reach our targets for indirect packaging to be sustainable or recyclable, and contribute to the circular economy," added Rafhael Benetazzo, Head of Operations and Supply Chain for Henkel Latin America.

Disclaimer

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 13:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
