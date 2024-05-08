Henkel: organic growth of 3% in Q1

May 08, 2024 at 04:43 am EDT Share

Henkel gained 2% in Frankfurt after announcing sales of 5.32 billion euros for the first quarter of 2024, a nominal decline of 5.2%, but organic growth of 3% (of which 1.3% in Adhesive Technologies and 5.2% in Consumer Brands).



"This increase stems from positive price trends in both business sectors", explains the German consumer staples group, which also points to a further sequential improvement in volume trends.



Henkel recalls that last week it raised its annual targets, aiming for adjusted EPS growth in the range of +15 to +25% at constant exchange rates, adjusted return on sales of 13 to 14%, and organic sales growth of 2.5 to 4.5%.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.