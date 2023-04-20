Henkel : partners with the mattress industry to drive innovation

Apr 20, 2023Düsseldorf / Germany

Henkel presents efficient and sustainable solutions for mattress sector at Interzum 2023 in Cologne, Germany

Henkel Adhesive Technologies will be exhibiting at Interzum, the world's leading trade show for furniture manufacturing and interior design in Cologne, taking place from May 9 to 12, 2023. As a trusted partner to the industry, the company will demonstrate its expertise in the mattress sector, showcasing its latest innovations and solutions as part of Interzum's "Textiles and Machinery" sector. Visitors of the Henkel booth at Hall 10.1, Stand B050, will have the opportunity to be inspired by innovative and future-oriented adhesive solutions and learn more about the benefits delivered by Henkel's comprehensive services.

"As the furniture world's leading trade show, Interzum is the ideal forum for a future-oriented company like Henkel to show how it innovates by bringing together decades of experience with an endless curiosity for new things. This shines through most at times when the industry is in a state of upheaval, as it is now as we seek a path towards a functioning circular economy. With our innovative products and services, we contribute to redesigning mattresses to make them fit for the future," says Muhammed Alkurt, Business Development Manager at Henkel. "We want to inspire the industry and thus keep improving consumer's lives. Thanks to the new solutions that we are presenting at Interzum 2023, we are well on our way."

Optimization of production processes through innovation

At the Henkel booth, trade show visitors can talk directly with experts about the wide product range for standard applications in foam bonding and pocket spring production. Through its latest developments, Henkel is meeting the demand for continuous optimization of adhesives, and better addressing customer's production needs: With the Easyflow® hotmelt adhesive system, Henkel is offering a novel form of adhesive supplied in small micro chubs. In addition to providing a safe and clean working environment, an optional closed and automatic feed system ensures that the machines are supplied evenly and on demand so that production interruptions can be minimized. This increases process performance and efficiency, as well as the quality of the result. At the booth, visitors can get a closer look at the numerous advantages of the innovative solution.

Forward-looking concepts for the circular economy

Henkel's primary development focuses on forward-looking concepts such as the contribution to decarbonization and the circular economy within the mattress business. Henkel is working on new concepts to contribute solutions for both foam bonding and pocket spring cores that contain renewable raw materials and can thus significantly reduce emissions. All mattress components must be recyclable or recycling-compatible to establish a functioning circular economy throughout the industry. Henkel is laying a foundation for this by developing the first adhesive solutions compatible with chemical and mechanical recycling processes. At Interzum, the company will present future-oriented adhesive solutions, and interested visitors can find out more about the new products at the booth.

Mattresses revisited: Henkel positions itself in the Smart Sleeping sector