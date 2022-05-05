Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/05 02:56:07 am EDT
61.60 EUR   +1.45%
02:33aHenkel's consumer business restructuring to save $530 million, cost 2,000 jobs
RE
01:50aHenkel's Q1 Sales Climb 6% Amid 'Very Strong' Pricing Performance
MT
01:33aHENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Henkel delivers significant organic sales growth in the first quarter
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Henkel's consumer business restructuring to save $530 million, cost 2,000 jobs

05/05/2022 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of consumer goods group Henkel is pictured in Duesseldorf

BERLIN (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel expects the merger of its cosmetics and detergents business units to boost growth and generate gross savings of 500 million euros ($530.60 million) in the medium term, it said on Thursday.

"From today's perspective, around 2,000 jobs will be affected worldwide, mainly in sales and administration," the maker of Persil washing detergents said.

The merger of laundry and home care products such as Persil, Perwoll and Pril and beauty brands including Schwarzkopf and Dial into one business unit will be implemented in two steps, leading to net savings of around 250 million euros on an annualized basis until end-2023, it said.

Building on its brands, Henkel aims for organic sales growth of 3-4% and an adjusted margin of earnings before interest and tax in the mid-teens percent range for the new unit in the medium- to long-term.

Henkel said that businesses that do not meet its growth and profitability criteria could be halted or sold.

Businesses and brands with total sales of up to 1 billion euros were under review. On the other hand, Henkel is open for buys that add growth opportunities to the new unit.

"By consistently focusing on businesses and brands with high gross margins, we are creating the conditions for increasing our earnings performance, as well as for additional funds for further investments in growth," said future consumer brands chief Wolfgang Koenig.

($1 = 0.9423 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
All news about HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
02:33aHenkel's consumer business restructuring to save $530 million, cost 2,000 jobs
RE
01:50aHenkel's Q1 Sales Climb 6% Amid 'Very Strong' Pricing Performance
MT
01:33aHENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Henkel delivers significant organic sales growth in the first quar..
EQ
12:37aHenkel Plans to Save $531 Million in Consumer Brands Merger, Affecting 2000 Jobs
DJ
05/04Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
05/04HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/04HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/04HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/04HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/04HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 949 M 22 129 M 22 129 M
Net income 2022 1 482 M 1 566 M 1 566 M
Net Debt 2022 510 M 539 M 539 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 25 701 M 27 148 M 27 148 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 52 450
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 60,72 €
Average target price 73,44 €
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Knobel Chairman-Management Board
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Simone Bagel-Trah Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kuehn Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-14.65%27 148
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-13.91%3 556
LINTEC CORPORATION-6.15%1 352
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.-21.39%989
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.-39.59%706
SHANGHAI YONGGUAN ADHESIVE PRODUCTS CORP., LTD.-49.13%578