FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The consumer goods group Henkel wants to acquire further companies. "Although we are the global market leader in the adhesives sector, there are still many opportunities there," said CEO Carsten Knobel to the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung". The focus is primarily on technology-oriented companies. "We are already represented in all regions with our adhesives business. Sometimes it is quicker to buy an existing technology than to develop it yourself," the manager continued.

Knobel also criticized the long dispute in the traffic light coalition over the industrial electricity price. "We have been discussing this for two years now. You can see that some companies have already decided to relocate certain production processes in the meantime," he said. "I would have been able to live with it if it had been decided earlier that there would be no industrial electricity price. But such an endless debate was not good."/he/stw