  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/09 02:28:48 am
73.48 EUR   +0.46%
02:09aHENKEL : to acquire Shiseido's Hair Professional business in Asia-Pacific
PU
02/07HENKEL : rewards suppliers for outstanding contributions
PU
02/04Henkel Reportedly to Seek Acquisitions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Henkel : to acquire Shiseido's Hair Professional business in Asia-Pacific

02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
Feb 9, 2022Düsseldorf / Germany

Next step in active portfolio management

Henkel to acquire Shiseido's Hair Professional business in Asia-Pacific
  • Attractive portfolio with strong and successful premium brands
  • Step-change for Hair Professional business in Asia-Pacific
  • Henkel becomes one of the leading players in dynamic growth region
  • Trademark licensing of SHISEIDO PROFESSIONAL Brand by Shiseido
  • Shiseido to retain 20 percent share in Japanese entity to support business growth

Henkel signed an agreement to acquire the Asia-Pacific Hair Professional business of Shiseido. The acquisition comprises leading Professional brands such as Sublimic or Primience, endorsed by the licensed Shiseido Professional brand. Shiseido Professional is a salon-exclusive brand offering premium products for professional hairdressers in hair care, hair color and styling items as well as perm solutions. To support business growth through a strong partnership with Henkel, Shiseido will retain a 20 percent share in the legal entity in Japan.

In fiscal 2020, the business to be acquired reported sales of about 100 million euros and employed more than 500 people, including strong R&D capabilities. The business is present in most countries in the Asia-Pacific region, which is known as a strong hub for beauty innovations and trends. In terms of sales share, Japan, China and South Korea are the most important markets.

"As part of our strategic agenda for purposeful growth, compelling acquisitions play a key role in actively shaping our portfolio. This transaction is a step-change for Henkel's Hair Professional business. By expanding our Professional business in Asia-Pacific, we will become one of the leading players in this highly dynamic region with attractive future growth potential. This move will also further strengthen our Hair Professional business which has already shown a very strong development in the past years and will be an integral part of our future Consumer Brands business unit," said Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel.

"We are excited about the opportunity to add these strong and successful premium brands to our Professional portfolio. This business is a perfect strategic fit to our existing portfolio, adding highly complementary brands and hair categories whilst significantly expanding our position in the attractive Asia-Pacific market. The transaction will enable us to create an innovation and growth platform for our Professional business in this very exciting region aiming for further business growth and development through the agreement with Shiseido. We will significantly increase our market position in Japan and China, the world's top 2 and 3 Hair Professional markets and important centers of trends and innovations," said Wolfgang König, Executive Vice President Beauty Care at Henkel.

The transaction marks another step in strengthening Henkel's Hair Professional business in recent years. In 2014, Henkel acquired the three US companies Sexy Hair, Alterna and Kenra. In 2017, Henkel successfully closed the acquisition of Nattura Laboratorios and the North American Hair Professional business of Shiseido.

The Professional Hair Care business of Henkel holds leading market positions in various international market segments. The business is among the top 3 beauty companies worldwide and offers a broad portfolio of hair care, hair styling and coloration brands exclusively for hairdressers, such as Schwarzkopf Professional, Bonacure, Igora Royal and Authentic Beauty Concept. It generates sales of more than 1 billion euros and will be part of the future Henkel Consumer Brands business unit, the new multi-category platform which will be established through the merger of the Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care business units latest by beginning of 2023.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

This information contains forward-looking statements which are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the corporate management of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. Statements with respect to the future are characterized by the use of words such as "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", and similar terms. Such statements are not to be understood as in any way guaranteeing that those expectations will turn out to be accurate. Future performance and results actually achieved by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and its affiliated companies depend on a number of risks and uncertainties and may therefore differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are outside Henkel's control and cannot be accurately estimated in advance, such as the future economic environment and the actions of competitors and others involved in the marketplace. Henkel neither plans nor undertakes to update any forward-looking statements.

This document includes - in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined - supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP-measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Henkel's net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently.

This document has been issued for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute an investment advice or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Disclaimer

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
