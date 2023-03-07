Advanced search
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:10:20 2023-03-07 am EST
67.25 EUR   -2.82%
02:35aHenkel to lose momentum in 2023 after jump in sales
RE
02:11aHenkel Guides for Subdued 2023 After 2022 Operating Profit Tumbles
DJ
01:53aHenkel : Sustainability Report 2022 ‏ (5,87 MB)
PU
Henkel to lose momentum in 2023 after jump in sales

03/07/2023 | 02:35am EST
Illustration shows Henkel logo

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Henkel said on Tuesday that it expects slower industrial and consumer demand to curtail sales growth this year after price increases helped organic sales to jump 8.8% in 2022.

The consumer goods company forecast organic sales to grow between 1% and 3% from the 22.39 billion euros ($23.91 billion) reached in 2022.

Despite the increase in sales, Henkel posted a 13.7% drop in adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 2.3 billion euros in 2022, largely due to higher material prices and logistics costs, as well as rising energy prices.

The maker of Persil detergents and Schwarzkopf haircare products said it would focus on efficiency this year and aims to increase adjusted return on sales to 10-12% from 8.1% in 2022.

Henkel said it plans to propose an unchanged dividend of 1.85 euros per preferred share and 1.83 euros per ordinary share for 2022.

Chief Executive Carsten Knobel merged the ailing cosmetics business with the detergents division last year in an effort to growth the business and cut costs.

($1 = 0.9362 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray, Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 22 333 M 23 853 M 23 853 M
Net income 2022 1 227 M 1 310 M 1 310 M
Net Debt 2022 1 175 M 1 254 M 1 254 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 28 429 M 30 363 M 30 363 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 51 800
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 69,20 €
Average target price 65,97 €
Spread / Average Target -4,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Knobel Chairman-Management Board
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Simone Bagel-Trah Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kuehn Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA6.43%30 363
H.B. FULLER COMPANY0.82%3 885
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.44.93%1 129
LINTEC CORPORATION4.66%1 128
CHENGDU GUIBAO SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.20.42%1 068
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.2.33%1 032