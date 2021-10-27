Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/27 05:18:55 am
77.01 EUR   -0.30%
Industry leaders join Henkel for the Sustainability Days 2021

10/27/2021 | 05:08am EDT
Oct 27, 2021Düsseldorf / Germany

Virtual conference and exhibition for packaging and consumer goods industry focuses on the opportunities and challenges of sustainability

Industry leaders join Henkel for the Sustainability Days 2021

After the first round in 2020, Henkel is excited to welcome the second edition of its virtual conference and exhibition dedicated to sustainability: The Sustainability Forum is returning in a new expanded format - Henkel Sustainability Days 2021, which will be held from November 16-18. The fully digital 3-day event will once again bring together experts from across the packaging and consumer goods value chain for in-depth discussions on sustainability.

"At Henkel, we are committed to blazing a trail for more sustainable products, processes, and lifestyles, through innovation, transparency and especially through close cooperation with our customers and suppliers to help them join us on this vital journey. Therefore, we are delighted to present this incredible event for Henkel customers and business partners," said Brandi Schuster, Head of Market & Customer Activation Packaging Adhesives, Henkel. "Sustainability Days 2021 presents a unique platform for knowledge transfer and networking that crosses disciplines and continents - and, best of all, is completely free to participate in."

As a leading supplier of adhesives for the packaging and consumer goods industries, Henkel and its partners will present discussions about new and emerging challenges - from the circular economy and sustainable sourcing to eCommerce. Specific focus areas include End-of-Line Packaging & Labeling, Flexible Packaging, Paper Solutions, Tapes and Labels as well as Personal Hygiene.

As well as experts from Henkel, the diverse and thought-provoking agenda will include presentations from companies from across the value chain: packaging manufacturers and suppliers such as Metsä Board, Matrix Pack, and Siegwerk as well as brands like Heineken and Essity will be on board. From the retail sector DM, and Carrefour, from recycling sector Erema and Attero in addition to machine industry major players like HP Indigo will join the event. Each of the three days will be held under one specific motto: 'Staying flexible', 'Sticking to it' and 'Closing the loop', with two special topic blocks around Circular Economy and eCommerce on the third day.

Experience a fully digital event - live or on demand

With a virtual auditorium, showroom and networking areas, the Henkel Sustainability Days provide a comprehensive programme available online to all interested parties from across the global industry. Participants can listen to live discussions and take part in Q&A sessions with subject matter experts and even explore the virtual showroom exhibition with dedicated booths. Meanwhile, the meeting point area makes it possible to network and enjoy conversations with industry experts and peers. For those unable to catch sessions live, all recordings will be available on demand in the media library.

Register now to the event platform and visit our website to get all details on the agenda: http://www.be-more-sustainable.com/sustainability-days

Disclaimer

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 09:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 898 M 23 088 M 23 088 M
Net income 2021 1 786 M 2 072 M 2 072 M
Net Debt 2021 574 M 666 M 666 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 32 176 M 37 306 M 37 334 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 52 750
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 77,24 €
Average target price 93,99 €
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Knobel Chief Executive Officer
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer
Simone Bagel-Trah Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kühn Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-16.32%37 306
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO., LTD.82.38%4 105
H.B. FULLER COMPANY34.79%3 675
LINTEC CORPORATION9.79%1 584
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.14.00%1 063
SWANCOR HOLDING CO., LTD.-38.69%311