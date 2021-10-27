Industry leaders join Henkel for the Sustainability Days 2021

Oct 27, 2021Düsseldorf / Germany

Virtual conference and exhibition for packaging and consumer goods industry focuses on the opportunities and challenges of sustainability

After the first round in 2020, Henkel is excited to welcome the second edition of its virtual conference and exhibition dedicated to sustainability: The Sustainability Forum is returning in a new expanded format - Henkel Sustainability Days 2021, which will be held from November 16-18. The fully digital 3-day event will once again bring together experts from across the packaging and consumer goods value chain for in-depth discussions on sustainability.

"At Henkel, we are committed to blazing a trail for more sustainable products, processes, and lifestyles, through innovation, transparency and especially through close cooperation with our customers and suppliers to help them join us on this vital journey. Therefore, we are delighted to present this incredible event for Henkel customers and business partners," said Brandi Schuster, Head of Market & Customer Activation Packaging Adhesives, Henkel. "Sustainability Days 2021 presents a unique platform for knowledge transfer and networking that crosses disciplines and continents - and, best of all, is completely free to participate in."

As a leading supplier of adhesives for the packaging and consumer goods industries, Henkel and its partners will present discussions about new and emerging challenges - from the circular economy and sustainable sourcing to eCommerce. Specific focus areas include End-of-Line Packaging & Labeling, Flexible Packaging, Paper Solutions, Tapes and Labels as well as Personal Hygiene.

As well as experts from Henkel, the diverse and thought-provoking agenda will include presentations from companies from across the value chain: packaging manufacturers and suppliers such as Metsä Board, Matrix Pack, and Siegwerk as well as brands like Heineken and Essity will be on board. From the retail sector DM, and Carrefour, from recycling sector Erema and Attero in addition to machine industry major players like HP Indigo will join the event. Each of the three days will be held under one specific motto: 'Staying flexible', 'Sticking to it' and 'Closing the loop', with two special topic blocks around Circular Economy and eCommerce on the third day.

Experience a fully digital event - live or on demand

With a virtual auditorium, showroom and networking areas, the Henkel Sustainability Days provide a comprehensive programme available online to all interested parties from across the global industry. Participants can listen to live discussions and take part in Q&A sessions with subject matter experts and even explore the virtual showroom exhibition with dedicated booths. Meanwhile, the meeting point area makes it possible to network and enjoy conversations with industry experts and peers. For those unable to catch sessions live, all recordings will be available on demand in the media library.