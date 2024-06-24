NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analyst firm Jefferies has raised its target price for Henkel from 91 to 92 euros ahead of the half-year figures expected in August and left its rating at "Buy". There is more evidence that the performance of the consumer goods group is improving, analyst David Hayes wrote in a study published on Monday. He expected positive momentum from volume growth in the consumer division. This could go hand in hand with a better-than-consensus forecast for the operating margin in the first half of the year./tih/zb

Publication of the original study: 23.06.2024 / 18:20 / ET

First distribution of the original study: 23.06.2024 / 19:01 / ET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------