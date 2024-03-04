Nvidia's Surge Stokes Talk of a Bubble

The chip maker's meteoric advance has helped push the stock market to record highs. It also has some on Wall Street saying the "B word."

How China Is Churning Out EVs Faster Than Everyone Else

Riding China's EV boom, upstart automakers have eclipsed foreign rivals to develop cars faster, push the boundaries of smart tech and swamp consumers with choice.

Henkel Warns of Weaker Sales Growth

Henkel forecast organic sales growth of 2%-4% this year, below 2023's figure, with prices for materials expected to remain flat, while the translation of sales in foreign currencies should also weigh.

Evonik to Cut 6% of Workforce

Evonik said it would cut up to 2,000 jobs by 2026, expecting cost reductions of around EUR400 million, after its fourth-quarter underlying earnings came in slightly below consensus forecasts.

Li Auto Shares Fall After Recent Run-Up, MEGA Miss

Analysts attributed the selloff to profit-taking after big gains last week and some consumer disappointment with the Chinese electric-vehicle maker's newest model.

Japan's J-Power Makes Takeover Offer for $249 Million-Valued Genex Power

An Australian company that wants to repurpose two abandoned gold pits in eastern Australia as a renewable-energy generator has become a takeover target for one of Japan's largest electricity producers.

Investors Raise Macy's Buyout Bid

Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital are now offering to acquire the Macy's stock they don't already own for $24 a share, or $6.6 billion.

Apple Is Playing an Expensive Game of AI Catch-Up

Killing its ambitious car project will free up some R&D budget, but Apple still lags behind big tech peers on network scale and relative investment.

Lawyers Who Got Musk Pay Struck Down Seek $5.6 Billion in Tesla Stock

The plaintiff's lawyers requested a record-breaking payday in the bombshell case.

'Dune' Sequel Leads U.S. Box Office to Best Weekend of the Year

The decision to delay the epic sci-fi movie's release because of the actors' strike helps drive $81.5 million in domestic ticket sales.

