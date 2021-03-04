PRESS RELEASE : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Henkel -3

and to design the cultural journey going forward. The efforts to continuously adapt and evolve its culture and to
remain an attractive employer of choice were also reflected in marked improvements in key employer reputation rankings
and benchmarks.
"I am proud of the progress we have made with the implementation of our strategic agenda while addressing a global
pandemic. I am impressed by the resilience of our business, which has enabled us to achieve a robust business
performance and to further strengthen our financial foundation. But the most important feeling is gratitude and
heartfelt respect for our employees at Henkel. The performance, collaboration, and positive attitude they have shown in
2020 has touched and inspired me. I would like to thank all of them for their invaluable contributions in this truly
exceptional year," Carsten Knobel summarized.
About Henkel
Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its
three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies.
Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market - across all industry segments worldwide. In
its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories
around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2020, Henkel reported sales
of more than 19 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of about 2.6 billion euros. Henkel employs about 53,000
people globally - a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create
sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many
international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more
information, please visit www.henkel.com.
This information contains forward-looking statements which are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the
corporate management of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. Statements with respect to the future are characterized by the use of
words such as "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", and similar terms. Such statements are
not to be understood as in any way guaranteeing that those expectations will turn out to be accurate. Future
performance and results actually achieved by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and its affiliated companies depend on a number of
risks and uncertainties and may therefore differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Many of these factors
are outside Henkel's control and cannot be accurately estimated in advance, such as the future economic environment and
the actions of competitors and others involved in the marketplace. Henkel neither plans nor undertakes to update any
forward-looking statements.
This document includes - in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined - supplemental financial
measures that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP-measures). These supplemental financial measures
should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Henkel's net assets and financial positions or
results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated
Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may
calculate them differently.
This document has been issued for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute an investment advice or
an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.
