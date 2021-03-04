Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Henkel AG & Co. KGaA    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Henkel -3-

03/04/2021 | 01:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
and to design the cultural journey going forward. The efforts to continuously adapt and evolve its culture and to 
remain an attractive employer of choice were also reflected in marked improvements in key employer reputation rankings 
and benchmarks. 
"I am proud of the progress we have made with the implementation of our strategic agenda while addressing a global 
pandemic. I am impressed by the resilience of our business, which has enabled us to achieve a robust business 
performance and to further strengthen our financial foundation. But the most important feeling is gratitude and 
heartfelt respect for our employees at Henkel. The performance, collaboration, and positive attitude they have shown in 
2020 has touched and inspired me. I would like to thank all of them for their invaluable contributions in this truly 
exceptional year," Carsten Knobel summarized. 
About Henkel 
Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its 
three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. 
Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market - across all industry segments worldwide. In 
its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories 
around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2020, Henkel reported sales 
of more than 19 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of about 2.6 billion euros. Henkel employs about 53,000 
people globally - a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create 
sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many 
international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more 
information, please visit www.henkel.com. 
This information contains forward-looking statements which are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the 
corporate management of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. Statements with respect to the future are characterized by the use of 
words such as "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", and similar terms. Such statements are 
not to be understood as in any way guaranteeing that those expectations will turn out to be accurate. Future 
performance and results actually achieved by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and its affiliated companies depend on a number of 
risks and uncertainties and may therefore differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Many of these factors 
are outside Henkel's control and cannot be accurately estimated in advance, such as the future economic environment and 
the actions of competitors and others involved in the marketplace. Henkel neither plans nor undertakes to update any 
forward-looking statements. 
This document includes - in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined - supplemental financial 
measures that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP-measures). These supplemental financial measures 
should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Henkel's net assets and financial positions or 
results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated 
Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may 
calculate them differently. 
This document has been issued for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute an investment advice or 
an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. 
 
 
Contacts 
Investors & Analysts 
Lars Korinth 
Phone:   +49 211 797 - 1631 
Email:     lars.korinth@henkel.com 
Mona Niermann 
Phone:   +49 211 797 - 7151 
Email:     mona.niermann@henkel.com 
Jennifer Ott 
Phone:            +49 211 797 - 2756 
Email:              jennifer.ott@henkel.com 
Manuel Bösing 
Phone:   +49 211 797 - 6459 
Email:     manuel.boesing@henkel.com 
Press & Media 
Lars Witteck 
Phone:    +49 211 797 - 2606 
Email:      lars.witteck@henkel.com 
Wulf Klüppelholz 
Phone:    +49 211 797 - 1875 
Email:      wulf.klueppelholz@henkel.com 
www.henkel.com/press 
www.henkel.com/ir 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-04 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 
              Henkel Str. 67 
              40191 Düsseldorf 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)211 797-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)211 798-4008 
E-mail:       press@henkel.com 
Internet:     www.henkel.de 
ISIN:         DE0006048432, DE0006048408 
WKN:          604843, 604840 
Indices:      DAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; 
              Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1173005 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1173005 2021-03-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2021 01:33 ET (06:33 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.29% 14080.03 Delayed Quote.2.63%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA -0.05% 83.32 Delayed Quote.-9.73%
All news about HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
01:48aHENKEL  : FY20 EPS Drops 32%; FY21 Rebound Expected
MT
01:41aHENKEL  : delivers overall robust performance in fiscal 2020 despite substantial..
PU
01:34aPRESS RELEASE  : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Henkel -3-
DJ
01:34aPRESS RELEASE  : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Henkel -2-
DJ
01:34aPRESS RELEASE  : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Henkel delivers overall robust performanc..
DJ
01:34aHENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Henkel delivers overall robust performance in fiscal 2020..
EQ
03/02HENKEL  : 2020 Annual Report & Sus­tain­abil­ity Report
PU
03/02HENKEL VORZUEGE  : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
02/19DOUBLE PERKS FOR REPAIR AND COLOUR P : Gliss Kur Colour Perfector
PU
02/18HENKEL  : and North Carolina State University enter research partnership
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 219 M 23 167 M 23 167 M
Net income 2020 1 634 M 1 970 M 1 970 M
Net Debt 2020 1 732 M 2 088 M 2 088 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 2,17%
Capitalization 34 024 M 41 087 M 41 015 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 52 450
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 93,30 €
Last Close Price 83,32 €
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carsten Knobel Chief Executive Officer
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer
Simone Bagel-Trah Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kühn Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-9.73%41 087
ECOLAB INC.-3.72%60 469
SIKA AG4.88%39 296
GIVAUDAN SA-5.84%35 383
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-4.34%20 862
NOVOZYMES A/S9.93%17 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ